This week marks the end of a very challenging school year for most students in Guam. Although many students cannot wait to begin their summer vacations, there is one final thing that you and your children should do to end this school year on a positive note – thank their teachers.
Your child’s teacher has been one of the most significant people in your child’s life. A good teacher can shape your child’s educational ideas, give him or her a desire to learn, and even become a trusted advisor when things are not going as planned in your child’s life. Because of this, it is important to let teachers know at the end of the year that you appreciate them, and all of the time and effort they put into teaching and guiding your children.
One of the simplest and most meaningful ways to show your appreciation is to write the teacher an end-of-the-school-year thank you note. Writing a thank-you note gives parents a simple, easy way to show their appreciation for the teachers who have touched their children’s lives and made a difference in their children’s education during the past year.
When writing thank-you notes, think of the following as three keys to a good thank-you note - be specific, be sincere, and be simple. Be specific in terms of what you are thanking the teacher for. Being specific indicates sincerity. Begin by thinking of all of the things that your children’s teachers have done for them during the past year to make it special. Write everything you can think of on a piece of paper. Then, when writing the note, always mention a specific event that is very memorable or has touched you or your child in a significant way, or you may recall a specific act of kindness or generosity. Did a teacher make it easy or fun for your child to learn a particular subject? Did a teacher spend time giving your child extra help? Did a teacher really motivate your child to learn? If so, you and your child should write short notes telling these teachers how much their efforts were appreciated, and what results they brought about.
In addition to thanking the teacher personally in writing, parents and even children should tell the teacher’s supervisors that the teacher has done a terrific job. Frequently, parents are very quick to complain to a teacher’s supervisor when something goes wrong; however, giving a teacher a compliment for doing a good job often goes overlooked.
Sometimes it is difficult for people to find the right words. In that case, a card would be the next best thing. Unfortunately, the messages on many cards are so general that they may not fit your situation. You would have to spend quite a bit of time searching for a card with a poem or message that expresses what you want to say.
In the end, whether you choose to write a note or to buy just the right card with just the right message, your thoughtful gesture would be deeply appreciated, remembered, and treasured.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.