Franklin D. Roosevelt once stated, “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” I’m sure Roosevelt had no idea what the future held, but his words underscore the importance of raising our children against the odds.
Next month, Guam will celebrate the 79th anniversary of its liberation from World War II, with a special focus on the survivors often referred to as the “Greatest Generation.” While nothing will ever compare to their experiences during enemy occupation, I think we are on the cusp of witnessing a significant chapter in history written by the youngest generation. Like their resilient ancestors, this new generation endured life-altering experiences that redefined their understanding of normalcy.
Think about it. Over the past three years, our youth have faced their share of setbacks. They lost out on two years of education and socialization with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them grow up in single-parent households, where making ends meet is a constant struggle. And far too many have had to learn to take care of themselves. Adding to these difficulties is a world grappling with the devastating effects of climate change, political polarization, and the threat of global conflict. With rising costs of food, housing, and other necessary expenses, prospects for those coming of age seem unpredictable.
But despite the pitfalls of uncertainty in this changing world, most have shown remarkable resilience and the ability to thrive. A shining example of this strength emerged during the recent devastation caused by Typhoon Mawar in Guam.
During the typhoon, we sheltered four of our younger grandkids as their mother fulfilled her duties at the hospital for three consecutive days. The eldest child was busy assisting his father in preparing and cleaning up the properties, while the only daughter took charge of caring for her baby brother and grandfather. As the adults busied themselves with securing the house, storing water, and preparing for power outages, the young ones sought solace in simple activities to combat boredom. They found joy in traditional card games, chess, and Nerf guns. Despite their limited understanding of the magnitude of the disaster, they managed to retain their innocence and remain childlike throughout the ordeal. While I shared stories of past typhoons – as Karen in 1962 that blew the roof off our house, Pamela in 1976 that had strong winds lasting for 30 hours, and Pongsona in 2002 that injured their mother when a window shattered – it became evident that they would appreciate those lessons more deeply by going through such events themselves. As the saying goes, “Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards.”
We often underestimate today’s youth, unfairly labeling them as disengaged and privileged due to their access to electronic devices and internet conveniences. It’s easy to assume that they are spoiled, lacking manual skills, and facing fewer resource limitations than previous generations. But we cannot overlook the reality that while some find solace within the comforts of their homes, others are facing homelessness or struggling to cope without basic necessities like food, electricity, or water. If we wish to foster an environment where the potential of this youngest generation can truly flourish, it’s our shared responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind – that we build something strong for our children, so they can build something better.
I have faith in our future and I am moved by the resilience of our young people. They bridge the gap between generations, combining the power of artificial intelligence with their innate intuition. And it’s in moments like these that their foundation and wisdom shines through.
After the storm, our 7-year-old grandson thanked God for keeping us safe. He preached that God always provides: He provides food and He provides internet. His simple prayer was a profound reminder that provisions are more than just material sustenance. Through the mouth of babes, we can be hopeful that they are built for the future and progress is always within reach.
Mary Camacho Torres was a four-term senator in the 33rd through the 36th Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service also include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority, and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Torres received her Bachelor of Arts at Tufts University with honors and has served on several civic and nonprofit organizations. She is the managing member of On Point LLC, a public policy consulting company.