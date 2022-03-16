If the experts and altruists had their ways, we’d all be flogging ourselves over destroying the earth. But pay no heed to these people and hear me out.
Let’s start with the unseasonable warmth. I’m very excited about the impending spring. As we all know, it’s been a winter of “bomb cyclones” of snowfall, “atmospheric rivers” of flooding rains, and historic weather – so much of it that it can make people believe that the best our climates have to offer are gifts ailing Mother Nature can no longer bestow. Fiddlesticks.
If you’re like me, you’re sick of weather forecasters and climate change fear mongers who look through our televisions accusing us of doing too little to stem the damage that we’ve wreaked.
Yes, the climate is changing. Yes, the human carbon footprint is damaging to the environment. But regular folks like you and me who find pleasure in their little pieces of earth do not deserve any of the guilt piled upon us for the melting Arctic. To be clear, no one sitting in their suburban homes or apartments is the source of said destruction. It’s not you and I, friends, that are the culprits. Industries are the monsters; the guilt is all theirs. You and I are free to enjoy the many good days ahead of us.
Indeed, there are many great seasons ahead. Geological time crawls so slowly it is rarely visible to the human eye. Global ice has melted before, you know. Great cities built beside great rivers have moved, as have the rivers. When the presidents and United Nations officers stand up to claim that “life as we know it” is in danger of being lost forever, they aren’t referring to you and me. They’re speaking to the normal lives of multinational corporations and rich folks with waterfront homes. But to those such as the survivors of Hurricane Katrina, whose lives actually did change forever, they’re not included in the “our lives” part of these spotlit pleas.
Exactly what do the environmental advocates expect normal people to do? Shut down our factories? Build electric airplanes? Give up our gas-guzzling yachts and recreational space shuttles?
All I can personally do is compost my food waste, leaves and grass. And maybe stay home this summer because I’d rather spend money on sparkling wine and good whiskey instead of gas. You shouldn’t feel guilty about anything you want in the upcoming spring and summer, whatever it is.
I am really looking forward to reattaching my garden hoses so I can reopen the pond for my ducks. Waterfowl require a huge amount of water to keep, you’d be shocked at my water bill. But you know what? Every time NASA and Elon Musk send up a rocket, millions of gallons of water are used each time. If water conservation NGOs want to hold individuals accountable, they should redirect all that messaging and advertising money to billionaires instead of young families with backyard pools.
I excitedly ordered two goslings and a duckling for a June 1 delivery. I’ve never kept geese before, but they’re legendary garden helpers. They are effective guards that have no tolerance for anyone or anything that does not belong. They hiss at and bravely chase hawks, cats, dogs and people that come too close for their comfort. They are vegetarians and are very useful in pulling up unwanted weeds.
The goslings on their way to us are French Toulouse girls. They will be packed in specially designed boxes and flown overnight with special handling. Should I feel guilty about the trees felled and fossil fuels used to get them to me? Absolutely not. I’m not making the cardboard; nor am I in the overnight shipping business.
By the way, let me tell you a little secret about research scientists. Sure, they study troubling trends, but they spend most of their time looking for trends they can spin into bad news so they can apply for lucrative study grants. They are opportunists, just like oil speculators. The same way John Paul Getty conducted his business in order to provide us with much-needed energy. Conservation International spreads the dread in return for providing a sense of knowing. Knowing exactly what is anybody’s guess.
I recently watched a PBS special on Arctic sinkholes and methane. A scientist observed that some areas of permafrost are still several miles deep, therefore, “we need to study just how much methane might be released.”
He practically salivated as he said this. I imagined him thinking to himself, “Yeah, the ice will take f-o-r-e-v-e-r to study.” I could see the dollar signs in his eyes, he knows - as do so many other scientists - know how the racket is swung. While he treks Northern Alaska in search of negative impacts on nature, he’s simultaneously making sure that we don’t.