Editor's note: If you’re struggling with your mental health, facing challenges, or just need someone to talk to, you can reach out for help by calling or texting 988 or chatting at 988lifeline.org.
You are more than enough. If there is one thing I can tell you, this is it. I don’t know if anyone has told you, but I hope you remember it, especially during difficult days. This is also the message that the National Mental Health Alliance wants to spread across the country during its campaign this month.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This national movement to bring awareness to mental health issues affecting Americans is still as significant, if not more, as when it began in 1949. According to the NAMI, 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness, but less than half receive any treatment and 1 in 6 young people experience mental illness, but only half receive treatment each year. That translates to more than 60 million adults and more than 14 million youth who experience mental health conditions each year in the U.S.
Many of us likely know someone who has experienced a mental health illness, and maybe some of us have experienced it ourselves or are currently going through it. Taking care of our mental health is paramount, and there are many ways and methods out there to help with improving mental health. Two great tools that I learned from my counseling program are: knowing your “well” behaviors and developing your own wellness toolbox.
These are elements of the Wellness Recovery Action Plan, or WRAP, a personalized wellness framework developed in 1997 during a mental recovery workshop led by Mary Ellen Copeland, Ph.D. The plan helps people create and maintain the life and wellness they want to have but also assists those recovering from mental health illness or crisis.
These tools help us gain greater awareness about our mental health and give us a sense of control in taking care of our well-being. You can include them in your journal, health workbook, family safety plan, etc. Just like how a car fuel gauge shows when we may need to go to a gas station, these tools monitor our wellness and when we may need to take greater action to improve our condition. It is important to note that these tools do not substitute for prescribed medication, if necessary for certain mental health conditions, or for professional mental health treatment.
Knowing how you are when you are well can provide a baseline for you and the people around you and can indicate any changes in your mental health. What are your strengths and abilities? What do you do when you’re doing well? For example, when I am well, I am optimistic, adventurous and decisive. I feel connected and supported, take on challenges, and sing and laugh often. So, when I start to have trouble making small decisions or when I begin feeling disconnected, that tells me I may need to do something to improve my mental health. This is where a wellness toolbox comes in handy.
Developing your own wellness toolbox starts with thinking about and listing down the things or activities you’ve done in the past, or could do, to help yourself stay well or improve your well-being. What has helped you overcome barriers to achieving a healthier state of mind? How have you successfully dealt with stressors? What are things you need to do daily, weekly, or as needed, to maintain or improve your wellness? Some tools can include getting some sunlight, talking with a friend, watching a funny show, going on walks and engaging in positive self-talk.
Your toolbox can look very different from this, but the most important thing when creating your wellness toolbox is that it works for you.
Sometimes, despite our best efforts, things may worsen, which may require seeking professional help. When that happens, I hope you seek care and be kinder to yourself. It’s OK to ask for help. I also hope, just like the saying that April showers bring May flowers, that this month brings you the gentle but definite reassurance that you are worthy and loved.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle and hails from the village of Mangilao.