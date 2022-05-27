Often these days, when a dispute breaks out in the family, the first call goes out to the police. But why not? It’s so easy to dial 911 and wait for the cops to arrive.
The problem is that police are enforcers of the law, not the ones trained to help settle domestic disputes. Their specialty is protecting the defenseless from those who would harm them and punishing those who might threaten them. Their response to these calls is to identify the guilty party, not to suggest: “Let’s sit down and talk about this situation so that we can all work it out.”
Presumably, the call came from someone upset enough to dial the magic number. Sometimes the caller had good reason to ask for protection – if, for instance, her husband was in the next room looking for his revolver; or perhaps to release a terrified child from the closet in which he had been locked by one of his parents. But those are extreme cases. Usually it’s a raised fist, or a slap on the face, or angry words to a child. These are situations that beg for that invitation to sit down before feelings harden and the situation worsens. The problem is that the call too often escalates the situation instead of calming everyone down.
Some of you readers may be entirely sympathetic to the quick 911 call. Your rejoinder to me could be: “This may be the start of something that grows nastier in time. Let’s intervene now to protect the caller from future harm. You can never be too careful!” My reply to this: “Yes, you can! Excessive caution can be as damaging as not enough caution.”
Too often the 911 call is a convenient threat that is being used to ramp up disputes even when such a call would be unreasonable. I can speak from some experience on this matter. One fine morning last year an older woman, who had come to ask for financial help, was angry when I refused. She began arguing loudly, jutting her face toward mine as she warned that with one call she could make life complicated for me by telling the police that I had touched her improperly.
Then, some months later, a man told me that his wife had called the police as they sat arguing in the car – actually continuing an ongoing argument from the day before. The police came and took the husband into custody. He was released the next day, but he was served with a restraining order that made it impossible for the two of them to resolve their dispute through normal means.
Just the other day we read of a woman charged with abusing her own mother at the home they shared, even as they argued over its ownership. The mother made the call with the charge that her daughter had physically endangered her. All of a sudden, the fight went public and the daughter was made to appear as a mother-molester, at least until she was partially exonerated a few days later.
So not only does the call put a new weapon in the hands of angry individuals, but it escalates the disagreement, making it so much harder to resolve. Fathers and mothers can be called out publicly, and more, for punishing their kids in ways that might have been well-intentioned but which are unacceptable today. Things that were once family matters are now crimes, meriting a column and photo in the newspaper.
The police are now called to settle problems that once would have been left to families themselves to handle. A friend once told me that some years ago, when he was visiting homes for a public health project, he asked a sensitive question of the father of the family. In reply the man said in a solemn voice, “Just leave the family stuff to us.”
This is not to deny that there are occasions in which a 911 call is urgently needed to avoid real harm to someone in the family. It’s just to say that the call is often overused and misused.
We don’t need to discontinue the 911 service. After all, some people really do need immediate help in emergency situations. But let’s tread carefully when promoting this to the public. (Or is it already too late for this?) There’s no need to pick up the phone the moment the man – or the daughter – raises a hand to you. One threat (the raised hand) is countered by another threat (the call). Maybe this is the time to talk. Talk, that is, with someone other than men flashing their badge at you.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.