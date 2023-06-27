Have you ever been so sure of yourself and the way you do things, that you rejected the opinions of others that disagreed with yours? Maybe you dismissed those opinions with the phrase, “You do you, I’ll do me.” If not, perhaps that’s what you were thinking. You just didn’t want to seem rude, so you only smiled.
Why we use it
“You do you, I’ll do me” has become a common phrase in our time, a way to let someone know that you’re essentially done talking about an issue, and you’ll continue seeing and doing things your way. End of conversation.
Unfortunately, in the last week, life presented us with a harsh example of the possible consequences of adopting this attitude. Five adventurous people, seeking to rendezvous with history, may have paid a terrible price as a result.
Tragedy at the site of tragedy
Titan, a small commercial submarine vehicle, left St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, with a plan to dive to the wreck of the Titanic, which rests some 430 miles from shore, 12,500 feet down on the bottom of the ocean. Roughly 90 minutes after Titan began its descent to the fabled ship, communication was lost and, days later, debris from Titan was found some 500 yards from the front half of Titanic. The conclusion was obvious: The vehicle had imploded and everyone had died instantly, including Stockton Rush, age 61, the pilot and CEO of OceanGate, the company selling the $250,000 per-person excursions.
My words, “possible” and “may” are used above, simply because nobody is sure exactly what caused Titan’s catastrophic end. In all likelihood, we’ll never know.
Rush hated claims that he ignored safety
The British Broadcasting Corporation has reported on a 2018 email exchange between Rush and leading deep water exploration specialist Robert McCallum, where McCallum warned Rush that until a submersible went through extensive testing and was certified as safe, it should not be used for commercial deep-dive operations. Rush replied, “I’ve grown tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation and new entrants from entering their small existing market.”
Rush continued that since the company’s beginning, he and his former co-founder were targets of critics. “We’ve heard the baseless cries of ‘You are going to kill someone’ way too often. I take this as a serious personal insult.”
One critic has a Guam connection
James Cameron, director of the 1997 movie Titanic, is highly experienced in deep-sea exploration. He has made 33 dives to the Titanic site, as well as diving the Mariana Trench, just east of Guam.
Following Titan’s loss, Cameron has been outspoken that Rush and OceanGate should not have been in the business of taking thrill seekers to Titanic. He questioned the sub’s design, specifically the carbon fiber materials used.
OceanGate has responded to mounting criticism, suggesting that Titan had successfully made three dives to Titanic, plus dozens more elsewhere, some to a similar depth.
In the aftermath
What comes next? Deep dives like those executed by Titan are largely unregulated, and perhaps now there will be a push for international standards. Lawsuits seem inevitable, but the company is licensed in the Bahamas, making that more challenging.
Titan will now forever be connected to the Titanic, and some will say they share a common but unnecessary fate – that the respective egos of their creators led to ignoring safety precautions and resulted in disaster.
Whether Stockton Rush ever uttered the words, “You do you, I’ll do me,” there’s no doubt that thought will be pinned on him from this point forward.
What can we learn?
I’ve got several companies now enrolled in a unique 10-module management course, The New Boss. One module deals with problem-solving and decision-making. It touches upon critical thinking. If challenged by an authority in your field, would you react as Rush did, denouncing them, or would you accept their comments as an opportunity to look within and see if they’ve identified a problem that needs attention?
When confronted by opposing opinion, I’ll ask myself questions:
• Is this person seeing something I’ve overlooked?
• Are they willing to explain in detail why they feel I’m wrong?
• Is there anyone else who shares their opinion, including someone on my team? CEOs and business owners, this is critical. Your people will not always volunteer their disagreement with your decisions.
• What do I have to do right now?
“You do you, I’ll do me” may sound cool coming off the tongue, but is there the potential to shut down valuable conversation and cut us off from things we should know?
