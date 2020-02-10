Several evenings before writing this article, I attended a presentation on grief recovery at a café in Tamuning. It wasn’t the first time I was invited to attend, and I primarily went for the purpose of learning more about the program and how it could help many of the individuals I’ve encountered who could benefit from it. What I learned that evening was not just that it was certainly a community need, but something I could use too.
Back in 2017, I met with Darlene Garcia and Pinki Lujan to discuss how we could combine our services to provide a holistic personal development and enhancement program. Pinki is a fitness instructor and nutritionist and Darlene had this new program called the grief recovery method. Our plans included having a central location to provide our services, a monthly television show, and a regular article relating to our “areas of influence” in a daily newspaper. Although our plans are taking a little longer to fully implement, I’m confident that it’ll soon come to fruition.
I have to be honest, I didn’t fully understand what grief recovery was about and the breadth of the definition of grief. At the presentation, I learned that it was not limited to the loss of a loved one, but included divorce, a broken heart, the loss of a job, and even a deep-seated pain from an event many years ago. It was encouraging to see that there exists an evidence-based program to help grieving individuals recover and move on with life.
The loss of a loved one or the experience of a traumatic event can have a demoralizing effect on the confidence, desire, and enthusiasm of the person experiencing the grief. And on many occasions, this effect can last for quite some time. Moreover, grieving can make it difficult to believe in the possibilities and prospects of a better life. To a grieving individual, one of the last things they might want to think about, much less work toward, is the future.
As one who’s experienced personal tragedy and trauma, I know the difficulty, the loss of enthusiasm, and the “I don’t care” attitude that ensues from grieving. It happens and it's normal. I know the difficulty and anger in trying to understand and appreciate “comforting words” like “be strong” or “things will get better.” At that moment in time, where does one find strength and why do they even think it will get better? However, what I also know is that although life has its challenges, God doesn’t burden us with more than we can bear. And despite the sadness and despair you’re feeling, your life goes on and you can regain control of it.
All my previous and future articles are about making life better and building your future. But if you’re having a difficult time with your grief, nothing I’ve written or will write about will be of any substance until you get help. It may not be easy, but it is necessary. So please, for your sanity, your health, for those that love and depend on you, and for your future - grief recovery.
All the best.
Frank Blas Jr. is a former senator, adjunct professor, and president of Frank Blas and Associates. For more information, visit Islandlifeopportunities.com or email islandlife.opportunity@gmail.com.