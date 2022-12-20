Every once in a while we use this space to write about the importance of customer service and we’ve given several good service stories. A few times in the past four years we’ve mentioned when companies have done a lousy job of it.
Let’s flip the script.
Have you ever thought to yourself, “But what about when customers are irrational, unreasonable and just dumb?” I’ve had customer service reps toss that back at me and, of course, they’re right. Some customers are all of that. AND more. So, if this has ever crossed your mind, today is your day.
The other side of the coin
What follows is a relatively short list of complaints made by customers to Thomas Cook Vacations, one of the largest travel companies in the world. There are 14 in all. Perhaps you can imagine what your facial expression might be if someone said some of this stuff to you.
Unexpected displeasures
• “On my holiday to India, I was disgusted to find that almost every restaurant served curry. I don't like spicy food.”
• “When we were in Spain, there were too many Spanish people there. The receptionist spoke Spanish and the food was Spanish. No one told us that there would be so many foreigners.” Bad day at the beach.
• “They should not allow topless sunbathing on the beach. It was very distracting for my husband who just wanted to relax.”
• “The beach was too sandy. We had to clean everything when we returned to our room.”
• “No one told us there would be fish in the water. The children were scared.” Yep, allowing fish in the ocean is a poor customer service decision.
Transportation was also a pain
• “The roads were uneven and bumpy. So, we could not read the local guidebook during the bus ride to the resort. Because of this, we were unaware of many things that would have made our holiday more fun.”
• “It took us nine hours to fly home from Jamaica to England. It took the Americans only three hours to get home. This seems unfair.”
• “We had to line up outside to catch the boat and there was no airconditioning.” Totally unacceptable. Outside aircon is an absolute requirement.
And nobody told us
• “It is your duty as a tour operator to advise us of noisy or unruly guests, before we travel.” When I travel I always notify the reservations person that my family is noisy and unruly, so they can warn other guests BEFORE they leave home - don’t you? Take a breath and we’ll cover the next one slowly ...
• “The brochure stated, ‘No hairdressers at the resort.’ We're trainee hairdressers and we think they knew and made us wait longer for service.”
• “I was bitten by a mosquito. The brochure did not mention mosquitoes.” Oh Lord, where is the transparency?
The room was disappointing
• “Although the brochure said that there was a fully-equipped kitchen, there was no egg slicer in the drawers.”
• “I compared the size of our one-bedroom suite to our friends' three-bedroom, and ours was significantly smaller.”
Everybody has a story
It’s almost certain that every consumer could tell a story about receiving poor, disinterested, mindless service - and likely several stories. Guam Training offers a course on customer service, and part of it is to talk about those stories and suggest what could or should have been done to create a better result.
Then, we go a step further. Our companion course teaches people how to respond to customers who bring a batch of negativity, nastiness and more. Preparing for those possibilities is a defense against them.
Still, all the preparation in the world won’t make you ready for everything. I saved the best for last.
It’s YOUR fault!
• “My fiancee and I requested twin beds when we booked, but instead we were placed in a room with a king bed. We now hold you responsible and want to be re-reimbursed for the fact that I became pregnant. This would not have happened if you had put us in the room that we booked.”
The customer is not always right and can be a pain in the backside, but the customer is always the customer. Do your best, be understanding and keep your emotions under control.
Smile.
Breathe.
