I have lately been struck with how wide the divide has become between what I consider good and proper with what the younger generations do. It used to be mostly about music which, of course, is a disagreement that plays itself out over generations. I vividly remember my parents asking what noise I was listening to as I played the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” over and over to write down the words to memorize. By the way, I still remember the rap’s every word, but back to my point, the list of taste differences between old me and the youngsters that was once populated solely by music has grown significantly.
First, a bit more about the music. You see, I am from the era of R&B and pop vocalists. In my generation’s library, the singer’s voice plays a huge role in the music we love. Al Green and Barry White from R&B; Charley Pride and Glen Campbell from country music; Steve Perry from Journey, and Rick Astley from the Top 40s. The female voices, full-throated and melodious, poured forth across all genres: Grace Slick, Ann Wilson, Dolly Parton, Grace Jones, Aretha, Whitney and Mariah. Even Madonna, whose voice many critics likened to that of Minnie Mouse, sang her lungs out. However, I cannot remotely comprehend today’s singers belting “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.”
Consider the Grammy-winning Billie Eilish, who sings like a bored order taker at a McDonald's drive-thru. Or Halsey, with a voice so nasal, she sounds like, well, let me put it this way. I once had a sinus procedure after which cotton plugs were stuffed deep up my nostrils. The doctor said they needed to stay up there until my appointment the following week. Well, I sneezed and felt the cotton plugs slip, it felt like the gooey plugs were going to fall into the back of my mouth. In order to stabilize the situation, I talked like a cautious duck. This is what Halsey sounds like.
Voice aside, the current crop of popular singers has adopted a way of pronouncing their lyrics that defies orthography. Shawn Mendes wails, “It isn’t in my bloyd” in a song about the red stuff that a heart pumps. Louis Capaldi - though a throwback vocalist - sings, “I was getting used dhu being someoyne you loyved.” Olivia Rodrigo, the latest youngster to reach the top of the Billboard 100 warbles “Nouhh I dwyv awone passshore schweet.”
To clarify: Olivia’s lyrics are "now I drive alone past your street." So yeah, music remains a gap issue.
Then there’s the idea of luxury. I will admit, I have in the past possessed a moderate Louis Vuitton thing, but have since jettisoned them in favor of brand-inconspicuous items. Why? The brand lost its aspirational appeal to me when Instagram influencers started painting their hair with its logo, and upholstering pool tables with its signature canvas. It became a big meh. But the kids now have leaped bounds beyond, to Hermes. The Megan Thee Stallions, Jenner-Kardashians, and just about everyone else have a Birkin bag unboxing video. Women and men, like Drake, collect these purses like there’s an impending embargo. And for what?
You see, my generation of conspicuous consumers would rather spend money on an assistant to carry things for you, rather than holding your overstuffed Hermes Kelly bag on the crook of your own arm. We would hazard a driver in a discreet black Lincoln Town Car over a self-driven Rolls Royce into which you pump gas yourself. We aren’t a peer group that works for a closet to die for; we are a cohort that bought and disposed of garments as they trended. Keeping clothes is for fashion archivists at the Victoria and Albert Museum, kids. It cannot possibly be a proper obsession.
Back in my day, an edgy manicure was black nail polish. If I had the chance to ask Cardi B one question, it would be this: “Now Cardi, how do you bathroom with those things?”
I don’t get purple, blue or green hair, either. Helen Mirren walked a red carpet once with pink hair. I don’t know. Even on her, it looked like radiation poisoning.
Indeed, I have grown old and most things young and new assault my dated sensibilities. But I will say this, the younger folks are remarkable in how socially conscious and compassionate they are toward other human beings. My generation and the baby boomers before did not concern themselves too much with the spectra of mental health, sexuality and gender, or historical transparency. Younger people have a heart, much larger and inclusive than the bosoms of my age group and our immediate elders. In this sense, I feel that the leaders to come will be better ones.
I guess this is another thing that amplifies my dotage. Look at me, I am gazing upon the youngsters trusting they will do better than me and my MTV-weaned homies could. Even if the nails and hair don’t change, the future promises to be colorful and sparkly - and with no loud grandstanding, only whispered baby voices. Halsey for president!
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.