Our company has a problem and I need you to solve it. An employee called in sick and gave a reason which turned out to be false. You get to decide how to deal with the situation.
I’ve delivered 600 commentaries on The Point’s Ray Gibson Show the past 2.5 years and what follows aired last week, garnering the biggest response of all.
Let’s see how you do.
1. John wants off for the day
John is a big producer for your team. He calls you at seven o’clock in the morning and says he won’t be in today, doesn’t feel well and should stay home.
You ask if there is any work to be covered and he says no. If he feels better he’ll be back at work tomorrow.
You trust John so you accept his request without a second thought.
2. Oops ... John forgot about a sale
During the day a client calls and asks if John is on the way, that they have an appointment to sign a contract. You know John is ill so you send Mary, who inks the deal.
While watching TV news that night you see video of a protest from earlier that day, and right in the middle of it is John. You’re surprised. He said he was sick and had to stay home.
3. You’re disappointed because John lied to you
The plot thickens. The next morning, John comes in and tells you he’s feeling better. He just needed the day to rest. Now, he’s lied a second time. This is not good at all.
You don’t want a battle with one of your key team members but you also hate that he’s been untruthful. Now, you have to make a decision.
4. Your options are ...
a.) You don’t say anything. John is one of the people who brings in the money and you don’t want to upset him, or give him a reason to even think of quitting.
You know your competition would snap him up immediately. You enter into his record that this is a paid sick day and you hope this is the end of his negative behavior.
b.) You tell John you saw him on TV and you don’t appreciate him lying to you.
You let him know that the paid sick day he expected will now convert to a vacation day. Further, you will document the situation and add it to his employee folder. The situation will be also be noted on his next performance review.
c.) You inform John that in addition to docking him for the vacation day and documenting the entire episode, since you had to send Mary to get the deal done, management has decided that 50% of the commission for the sale now belongs to Mary.
d.) You tell John that lying to you is unacceptable. You make it clear that you feel he let his team down, what he did is grounds for termination, and you fire him on the spot.
Or, do you have another option?
5. The scenario is real
Millions of people across America were in the streets protesting in the last month. It stands to reason that a lot of them have jobs, so there had to be communication between the worker and management at some point.
Some protesters may have had the blessings of their employer who agreed with their cause. Others may have lied to employers. Still, more could have taken vacation days. Some may have been terminated and some may have quit in order to participate.
6. The true importance here
Whatever you choose to do the key is to understand the ramifications of your decision. It sets precedence and you would have to make the same determination in any future case with similar circumstances.
In other words, if you fire John for lying and taking a day off to protest, you’d have to fire Jennifer for doing the same to plan her son’s birthday party.
Otherwise, you set yourself up for a discrimination lawsuit, which you would lose. Whatever your company policy is, everybody has to be treated equally.
Okay, so what are you going to do?
