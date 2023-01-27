Lose weight. Eat better. Exercise consistently. Save money. Make investments. Read more. Ugh! The dreaded New Year’s resolution. They may change slightly every year but the two constants for all of us: 1) We continue to make them. 2) We will continue to break them.
Oxford defines resolution as a firm decision to do or not to do something. Making resolutions is a good way to start the year because it essentially helps you set your goals for the year. So why do so many of us start the year so amazingly with a 12-month objective only to fail miserably in achieving it? It’s because they become what I refer to as hopefullies, as in “hopefully, I’ll lose weight” or “I hope I can find healthier recipes for my favorite dishes.” Hence, the resolutions, the goals become a wish list that Santa isn’t bringing to your house anytime soon!
Let’s be clear: I am not giving advice on how to achieve your New Year’s resolutions. I’ve been resolving to lose weight for the past 40 New Years. What I hope to achieve with this article is to help you pursue more realistic and meaningful endeavors for 2023. Getting healthy and working out is wonderful and we should all aspire to do those things, but, while in the middle of writing this column, I’m visited by a wise man of 80-plus years. We exchange pleasantries and he recalls the days of yesteryear and the visible growth of our community and her people. As he prepares to leave, we embrace each other tightly as a father to a son, and with admonition, he says, take care of each other!
Those five simple words brought me back in time to my Grandma Tamuning’s house. We laughed, we cried, we ate, we raked millions of leaves, we did almost everything at her house. No matter the situation, she always sent us off with a strict command to take care of each other! Now, how does that have anything to do with a New Year’s resolution?
It is a far cry from losing weight and eating healthier, but why not resolve to take care of each other? We gripe about the rising crime rate, the neglected children, the disrespect for our island, the higher cost of living and the list goes on. And we hear of the many ingenious ways to resolve these issues, but perhaps we need to take a few steps back to basics.
Taking care of each other requires us to love. We might think it’s a no-brainer, but have you loved your enemy lately? How do you get along with your co-worker? Are you still laughing with your brother or sister? When was the last time you checked on your next-door neighbor or the widower down the street? To love must be more than an emotion. It is a duty.
We know love isn’t always filled with bells and whistles. A commitment to love can also mean toeing the line and making the not-so-popular decisions. The care and compassion you express may be that tough love that’s necessary. We can speak of the many examples, but take a hard look at your environment – at home, at work, at the store and even on the road, an occasion to love is there.
This moral obligation transcends boundaries and envelops our social and economic difficulties. Imagine if we cared a little more about the people around us and the land in which we live. We are imperfect in our humanity, but it is our responsibility to love regardless of the circumstances. The love you give yourself, your neighbor, your spouse, your relative, your friend or a stranger is an enormous challenge to be that motivation of positive change in our homes and in our island. And although many of you have already begun your New Year’s resolutions, it is never too late to add a little love.
Much can be learned from our mañaina who are rooted in faith and tradition. Winding this all down to loving more might even make you achieve your goals this year, no matter how insurmountable they may seem. Take care of each other!
Now, back to the treadmill …
Jesse Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam. The Mayors’ Council of Guam hosts a radio show, "It’s Your Village," on Newstalk K57, every Monday from 10-11 a.m.