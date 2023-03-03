There was a time when I would rely on the news media and their printed word. The New York Times and The Washington Post were the stalwarts for national news media at one time. Whatever they wrote, you could rely on it as good, well-researched information as to the state of affairs with your federal government and international events.
Watergate comes to mind. They did their job in alerting U.S. citizens of what our government was doing and kept the government in check, … as envisioned by our Founding Fathers.
Skip ahead to 2016 and along comes Donald Trump. I recall him as one of the original founders/owners of the USFL and the New Jersey Generals in the 1980s. But after he was sworn in as the 45th president, he was immediately at war with the news media and famously coined the phrase “fake news” while belligerently addressing them and their news reports.
I was bewildered. “What the 'F' is this guy talking about?” “How could he question our press?” More importantly, WHY was he calling them out at every “news story” printed about him?
For years I couldn’t understand it until the Russian collusion story emerged. For 2-1/2 years, the American public was fed stories that Trump was a spy, a Russian surrogate, et cetera, et cetera. A special counsel was brought in to investigate our sitting president. And, after two and a half years of news stories and special counsel investigations about how corrupt Trump is, we found out it was an elaborate scheme originated and paid for by the Clinton campaign in an effort for Hillary Rodham Clinton to win the 2016 election.
As it turns out, Trump was never a spy and Clinton lost.
But for 2-1/2 years, our corporate news media ran with this story as if Trump was a criminal. And the American public believed just as much, to the point where many of our people believe Trump is the most corrupt president to this day (although Joe Biden himself has some explaining to do in the next two years).
In October of 2020, a news story of a laptop owned by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was reported by The New York Post. Contained in the laptop (we now know as true and acknowledged by Hunter to be his after initial denials since then) is damaging information of influence peddling and cronyism among others within the Biden family.
Why is this important? The media treated each story very differently, which had a major impact on the outcome of the 2020 election. The difference between Trump's story and Biden's laptop story was Trump’s story was indeed false - yet bolstered by corporate news media. Biden's laptop report was true, but suppressed by corporate news media and Big Tech’s social media outlets.
Obviously, this had a major impact on the election of the leader of the United States. I will leave you to be the judge on how Biden is doing as our president and I will leave you to your own judgment as to Donald Trump and his desires to run for president in 2024. I will not ask you to change your perceptions of either individual. Only you can do that.
What I will tell you is this: A few years ago, a federal law enforcement agent told me, “Frank, we are trained to be skeptical.” Since the first time Trump uttered his fake news comment to today, I have been absolutely skeptical of corporate news media as well as big technology companies in the social media world. Elon Musk’s recent Twitter acquisition and revelations will demonstrate this. Whatever news media you rely on, get a second and third opinion. Most of us Americans rely on ABC, CBS and NBC News - even CNN. Skip over to FOX News every now and then. I do. The difference is enlightening as well as earth-shattering. Your view of America and how it’s run will be impacted.
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over thirty years and served as chief of staff to former Gov. Eddie Calvo from 2011-2015.