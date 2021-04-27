It was probably the mid-1980s when I first heard people talk about their body clock. I had always been one to go-go-go all day, and never gave much thought to the idea of being more productive at particular times.
We usually have two and maybe three spots during the day when we’re at our best. One of those times brings our absolute best. The rest of the time falls between average and low productivity.
Why bother with this?
The body clock and production game come down to one concept. If I can figure out when I’m in the productive zone, I can use that time to do my most important work; the kind that may require my greatest creativity.
Accomplishing this on a daily basis will make us a high achiever. “Wait a second, Jerry,” you say. “If I’m only hitting on all cylinders for three of my eight hours, I’ll be a top producer?”
Three hours?
I’ve studied this for years, asking successful executives and entrepreneurs how it breaks down for them. The overwhelming majority have agreed. Three great hours a day, doing their absolute best on truly important work, has made a difference.
Numerous leaders have told me that before scheduling their high-value times, they simply tried to go full-speed for 10-14 hours a day. They were productive, but burnout was a factor.
Acknowledging they had higher- and lower-performance times was a breakthrough.
Charting focus and energy
To determine your best work times, keep simple notes for a couple of weeks.
Circle the periods when your energy and focus are at a high level, and try to find a consistent pattern.
I have morning and afternoon spots. I find it interesting that my afternoon high output is longer if I don’t eat lunch. Finally, I discovered that I have a fairly creative period after 11 p.m., but I’ve decided to abandon it because it ruins any chance for a decent night’s sleep — which is also a key to maintaining high-performance cycles.
What influences performance?
Number one is sleep. A decent food regimen is important, as is regular exercise, but sleep is the most important element.
Several people who use this strategy to their advantage have told me they never really maximized results until they learned to control their sleep, and regularly got at least seven hours each night. When they reached that point, everything got better.
A good morning routine can help. In my opinion, the late-night routine is also important. That’s when you plan out your next day, knowing what you’re going to do and when.
Setting up your day and slotting your critical work in your high-performance periods also gives you a feeling of confidence. You know you’ll do well. I think that’s an added advantage.
How about nap time?
A 30-minute nap can set you up for an hour of high production. Try not to go longer, as it can impact your sleeping schedule.
Figuring out what’s important
If you search online for the “Eisenhower Principle,” based on a formula attributed to America’s 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, you’ll learn the most valuable lesson on time optimization — determining the difference between what is truly important and what is urgent. The two are not the same.
Once you have a clear picture of the work that needs to go into your best times for energy and focus, you’ll be ready to make progress.
But my job is always the same
A coaching client explained that she did the same tasks every month, so this system wouldn’t apply to her. I asked her to list the things she did daily, weekly, and monthly, then asked if any of it carried more weight than the rest, where mistakes could cause problems.
She admitted some of her work was more important and realized that the system would work for her as well. The key here is having the authority to decide when you can perform certain parts of your job.
There’s a lot of science that goes into dealing with the body clock and productivity, but it doesn’t require getting deep into it in order to get value from the system. Do the basics, find your patterns, give it a try — and it will pay off for you.
When not adjusting his body clock, Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.