“The road to tyranny, we must never forget, begins with the destruction of the truth.”
— Bill Clinton, 42nd U.S. President
If I gave you 60 seconds to elaborate on the quotation above, how many words would escape your lips before you got around to Trump or Biden?
How long before issues of truth and fairness become partisan matters for you and me, not human matters?
Without fairness, we are lost
I posted this on Facebook a few days ago:
“THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS NOW ... is that we determine, beyond any shadow of doubt, whether there has been fraud in this election. Fairness and certainty in the electoral process are at the core of our republic, a fundamental pillar of the American experience.
All true Americans will want this. It goes beyond party lines. No one who lives under this flag should be comfortable or feel secure until it is 100% certain that the results of this election — whatever they end up being — were legitimate. There can be no compromise on this principle.
Let me make this clear. It's not a Blue or Red thing, not a Trump or Biden thing — it's an American thing. If Biden wins, I'll support him as my president. Same as I have with Trump. Neither one is what I want in that office, but I make my choice and win or lose, I then fall behind the winner.”
Silly me, I felt that was a bipartisan statement, that everyone would agree that fairness and eliminating doubt over who actually won is absolutely essential. Nope. The thread quickly filled with partisan memes from both sides. Trump supporters listed allegedly curious activities that gave Biden an advantage, while Biden backers all went the route of, “Nothing to see here, move along.”
Fairness and truth are inseparable
If we believe in President Clinton’s quote above, how could we not want absolute proof that any candidate we endorse legitimately wins his/her office?
Wouldn’t we welcome any and all reasonable attempts to get at the facts and determine the truth? In fact, shouldn’t we demand that?
How we answer these questions is squarely about our personal character.
Divisiveness will continue
I’ve seen a number of rabid Biden supporters actually come out and say they don’t care, as long as Trump is gone. One posted, “Whatever it takes is worth it.” Another said he didn’t care if the Hunter Biden scandal was all true and Joe Biden was selling out the country — he’d still vote for Biden.
They blamed their attitude on Trump. He made them think this way. Wrong. When truth and fairness can be suspended whenever we don’t like someone, that’s about us. Nobody else, Trump included.
Many Republicans are already saying that they’ll treat Biden the way Democrats treated Trump, and won’t accept the results if Biden is sworn in as the 46th POTUS.
Questions to ponder
Biden has been declared the winner and now Trump will challenge. I have questions for those in the rival camps.
Biden supporters: Assume the situation was reversed, with Biden ahead until very late in the vote counting. Then, the same alleged unusual actions took place and suddenly Biden was behind and headed for a loss. How would you have reacted?
Trump supporters: What will it take for you to accept that a Biden win is legitimate?
What to do now
Calm down the Facebook rhetoric. Let the investigation take place and respect others who have different opinions. Then, go with the verdict and do so with dignity.
If your candidate is finally declared the winner, don’t gloat and try to get in a few more snarky posts at the expense of the other side. That just perpetuates the division.
If your candidate comes up short, don’t whine. Accept the winner as your president. It’s fine to challenge his views and actions, but respect the office.
Establish or reclaim common ground with people where you work. Let them know that whatever happens in politics, you’ll always have their back. That together, you’ll look to build a brighter future for your organization. It works the same way in our families.
We need to control what we can control. Our character and how we relate to others is a good place to start.
