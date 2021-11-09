"It were not best that we should all think alike; it is difference of opinion that makes horse races." – Mark Twain
Do you argue well in your organization? Do you argue enough? Today, let’s dig into the concept of everybody on the team knowing the value of getting into arguments with each other.
Let’s tackle the definition
It’s not a negative, as many people believe. It means to discuss, debate, dispute and reason. When lawyers face a jury and give their final “arguments,” they are reasoning with the jurors to try to gain a favorable verdict for their client.
All the negatives come from the word’s popular use in our society. We have been conditioned to view an argument as a bad thing, and something to avoid – rather than two or more people who see an issue differently, or promote opposing positions.
So what’s the problem?
In general, organizations don’t grow because everybody thinks alike. They grow when people have honest differences, and are forced to examine them in order to determine which paths to follow to generate progress and achieve goals.
In too many private and governmental operations, much or all of the critical thinking is in the hands of one person or very few. Even executive committees and boards of directors are often dominated by a single faction. When they make the call, nobody really challenges them.
When leaders stifle opinion
Years ago, an HR director recommended me to a group that was looking to hire a facilitator for their upcoming strategic planning event. This is a critically important team exercise, and I would like to know how people work together before accepting that kind of job. They agreed to let me observe a regular executive meeting.
The CEO opened by saying he wanted the four managers in the meeting to feel comfortable in expressing their thoughts. He then brought up an issue, asking the manager closest to him for his opinion. When the person finished, the CEO strongly disputed what he said.
How about the others?
He then asked the rest of the group for their ideas, and one by one they agreed with the CEO. There were no further dissenting opinions.
After about 30 minutes I quietly walked out, went to the person responsible for hiring me as facilitator, and explained that I couldn’t accept the job if what I had just witnessed was going to be how the planning session would go. He said it likely would, and that was that.
I certainly hope the vast majority of Guam organizations don’t operate in this fashion. How do things roll where you work?
If you want change
Not every leader will see change as a positive. For those who do, here are some thoughts that may help:
1. Before the next meeting, announce the agenda topics and request that those invited prepare opinions. Indicate that your goal is for the group to hear all positions, and then make decisions. Stick to the plan. If the opinions given don’t provide what you want, ask people to work together to further develop potential solutions.
2. Don’t try to control the conversation. In fact, you might want to experiment with somebody else running the meeting. That will definitely show that something different is in the air.
Don’t interrupt speakers
3. Let people make their points without interruption or judgment. Not only are you after solutions, but you’re going for a change in culture as well.
4. Ask questions to get clarity on the points and ideas expressed. Try to find some common ground, and see where it leads.
Great words to live by
5. In 1863, a Jesuit priest named Father Strickland had these words entered in his diary: “There’s no limit to what you can accomplish if nobody cares who gets the credit.”
This statement has the potential to generate incredible power for your organization, if you can harness it.
The one key thought above all else
If some of this is new to your group, it may take a while to get the results you’re after. Stay with it. Tirelessly promote that the only thing that matters is the team continually develops winning ideas, and everybody should be a part of that.
I don’t think anybody would argue, er, reason, against that.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.