I am a firm believer in the saying, “behind every dark cloud is a silver lining.” Living on a small tropical island, situated in the path of some of the most powerful typhoons ever measured, teaches us many lessons about survival, resiliency, and ingenuity. These qualities of being clever, inventive, and original are reflected in our island way of life. We have learned to create shelters, live off the land and sea, and adapt to nature and her wild ways no matter how difficult the challenge. So, we might rightfully claim to be prepared to face emergencies with grit, sheer determination, and flexibility.
In February and early March, we got an inkling of a sea change that was about to wash onto our shores. Another silent killer entered uninvited. COVID-19 was imperceptible to the eye, but packed unimaginable power. This coronavirus changed our lives literally from one day to the next. We have just witnessed a profound transformation sweeping across the entire world, leaving no one and nowhere untouched.
The change has been so life-altering, that we were forced to find substitutes to replace the face-to-face communication we were accustomed to in all facets of our lives. We immediately gravitated to a virtual version to satisfy our need to interact with and be connected to our loved ones, coworkers, and service providers. We used to complain that technology was such a distraction, as we chastised the children in our lives for being glued to the screen. But, we have learned how useful that same technology can be for connecting us to families, communities, and work teams.
Zoom meetings have given boards and commissions, organizations, and working teams an easy-to-use platform to collaborate. Medical practitioners have expanded virtual visits with patients exponentially. We have taken to attending worship services on Facebook through live streaming. Graduations, school classes, court hearings, even marriage vows are being exchanged through Zoom. According to The New York Times, very few had even heard of Zoom prior to the coronavirus pandemic. These past two months have boosted its profits into the billions.
This, and other similar technical platforms, have revolutionized the way we communicate. Young and old alike are learning how to navigate, share documents or pictures, review and edit manuscripts, and have chats with people who live thousands of miles away. I now either host or attend daily zoom meetings or sessions in the comfort and safety of my home.
Some of my classmates (AOLG Class of ’68) and I are enjoying a weekly session on Zoom which we’ve called, Ta Fan Fino’ CHamoru. We have great fun studying the CHamoru orthography together and sharing stories, reading CHamoru texts and growing our CHamoru vocabulary. The other day, I called someone on the phone, and she texted me back with the message: despensa, yumuyom yu’. Wow, Zoom has so entered our standard operating procedure on island that we have CHamorized the word already in colloquial speech. Amazing, right. Hunggan!
So what? Through WhatsApp and Zoom, families are able to ingeniously breech many divides – we can visit with loved ones and pray the rosary together when someone is sick or has died. Grandparents have watched the birth of a grandchild, a continent away. Sammy and I recently joined a virtual ceremony with friends in Puerto Rico who celebrated their 50th anniversary.
There are tons of silver linings! Parents have had an inside look into the world of teaching their children – reality has given birth to a renewed respect for the educators who dedicate their professional lives to the task day in and day out. Medical professionals and first responders are seen for who they truly are – our heroes. We appreciate each other more and have come to recognize what is truly important in our lives. Some have reconnected with their faith.
It is really during bad times that we come to see how generous, resilient, reliable, and resolute we are. Most recently, we have been boldly reminded by indelible virtual images of brutality and protest that without justice, there can be no peace and prosperity.