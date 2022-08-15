As former President Donald Trump desperately clung to power last year, and his agitated supporters violently invaded the Capitol, a number of flaws in the U.S. election system became all too clear. Thankfully, one of them may soon be fixed.
After months of negotiations, a bipartisan group of senators has released a set of reforms to the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
Notoriously, the law’s wording is inartful in crucial respects. It allows for just one legislator in both chambers to object to a state’s electors if their votes were not “lawfully certified” or “regularly given,” for instance, but it doesn’t clearly define those terms.
Similarly, while the text spells out the vice president’s duties in this process, and implies that this role is purely ceremonial, it fails to explicitly rule out any more substantive decision-making powers.
Trump’s multi-tiered plot to stay in power hinged on exploiting precisely such ambiguities.
If passed, the bill proposed by the Senate group would go a long way toward preventing a repeat of this fiasco. (Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will vote on the legislation after the August recess; the House still needs to take up its own version.)
It clarifies that the vice president’s role in counting votes is “solely ministerial.” It also would require one-fifth of the members in each chamber to object to an electoral slate — making it more difficult for partisans to grandstand and obstruct the process.
Prudently, the legislation also stipulates that governors (or other officials as determined by state law) have sole authority for certifying and submitting election slates to Congress. This should head off any harebrained attempts by state legislators to submit dueling electors.
For too long, the tragicomic shenanigans of the late-stage Trump administration have threatened to obscure significant defects in America’s electoral machinery. Fixing the Electoral Count Act is step one toward repairing them.