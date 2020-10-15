The knock on my door the other day was gentler than usual - not the insistent rapping that I get from those asking for food or money or both. When I opened the door, I found a solidly built young man with bleary eyes. “I need someone to talk to,” he pleaded. So I invited him in.
He was living in the wreck of an automobile across the street, he told me, until officials removed him. I waited for the usual request for money to help him get by, but it didn’t come. Instead, he told me bits and pieces of his story. It included a mother he was unable to visit because of a restraining order (when he had threatened her, she called the police). He had a sister, half homeless herself, who helped him care for his young son. But he had almost no contact with his other siblings. There he sat, macho man himself, in tears as he was telling me all this.
The emotional problem, I could see as I listened to him, was not that he didn’t have a regular food supply or a permanent shelter. The problem was that he didn’t have a family - that tight group of blood kin showing him each day that he was truly one of them. Or, as the title of our new video puts it, my friend had a “heart, but no home.”
This new video, incidentally, is a documentary on Guam’s homeless people that would have been released much earlier this year if COVID-19 had not interfered. The video introduces us to some of the people living in the parks and on the streets (although not usually those on the street corners holding signs). Years ago, these people might have been safely hidden away on a corner of their family’s property, as some of the old-timers on the island remind us. But as the rift between them and their families widened - sometimes because of their dependence on drugs and their theft to support the habit – they have become more numerous and more visible.
A lack of shelter is something that can be remedied, as the government has shown us over the years. GovGuam has been very generous with the needy, and GHURA has worked small miracles to provide for them. I’m simply amazed at the number of low-cost housing units built all over the island to assist those who would otherwise be looking for shelter in a bus stop or an abandoned vehicle. In addition, island organizations have always taken on a large responsibility for feeding the homeless. The Guam Homeless Coalition, a dedicated group that meets monthly, does what it can – and that is plenty! - to ease the burden of their clients.
What they cannot do, however, is restore the families. A shelter is not a home, and a plate of food is not a real meal without close family or friends.
Actually, most of the government programs tend to separate rather than reunite. Domestic violence programs can intervene in the family, remove a spouse or children, and so provide protection for those who are threatened. Restraining orders work the same way, as my friend’s story made clear. Detention and incarceration also protect but don’t provide much by way of family restoration.
Housing and feeding is a big step forward. So is protecting the vulnerable in the family. But all this is bound to leave the job unfinished. How does my newfound friend get his family back? Who helps him make peace with his mother so that they can treat one another as mother and son in the future? What would have been done to help restore his family in the past? Is there any chance of drawing on those cultural resources today?
These days we’re all caught up in repairing the reef, preserving marine species, and saving the environment. Nothing wrong with that, but first things first. Who assists in repairing the fractured families so that they can be whole once again? Or is that too much to expect in today’s world?
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.