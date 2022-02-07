How to save democracy — elect fewer jerks

REPRESENTATIVES: Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House select committee investigating the deadly pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talk as they and other members of the committee meet in a room ahead of the first hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service