The Oxford Dictionary defines the term "suspended animation" as “the temporary cessation of most vital functions without death, as in a dormant seed or a hibernating animal.”
The pandemic is worsening. The U.S. is clearly not turning the corner. Nor have we in Guam. The tsunami of uncertainties and anxiety enveloping our family life, social interactions, cultural practices, education, polity and economic well-being, not to mention our health, are enough to drive even the most level-headed, stable, even-keeled person crazy.
As I try to make sense of what is happening to us as a community and how we can maintain our wits and civility, I am drawn to the concept of suspended animation as a handle for understanding this overwhelming reality of “pause” that we have experienced for eight months. We are told that this eerie suspension of "normal life" is likely to continue for many more months to come. Guam reported 130 positive cases of COVID-19 the other day. What used to be alarming when the governor announced that cases have crept up from five and six a day to the teens and 20s has become a pattern we long to get back to. Strange, right?!
The ups and downs of infection rates reminds me of the feeling of fear and anxiety that besets us when the eye of a super typhoon is passing through. It gets deceivingly calm and quiet before it unleashes its full force once again, harder and more destructive than when the first bands hit. We hold our breath almost as if we could suspend time and by so doing, stop the forces of nature from descending upon us. We quickly realize that nature has its way and the only protection is to pray harder than ever and comply with the necessary precautions.
COVID-19 is like a super typhoon that doesn’t want to quit. This super storm has taken 69 lives and counting. It has driven island families to food lines and created economic havoc. We can’t be with loved ones who are hospitalized. We can’t attend funerals or weddings. We can’t kiss our children and grandchildren if we don’t live in the same house. Nature’s tax is extreme for all of us to be sure, most especially for those who ignore the precautions. But, we are after all, super-typhoon warriors in the truest sense of the word. What do warriors do? They fight.
I have discovered, that in this suspended state, let’s call it the “pause," there is much to be animated about. The root word, animus, has two meanings. It can mean “hostility or ill feelings” and also means “motivation to do something.” So, what do we fight for, or against? Might I suggest that we fight hostility and ill feelings and become motivated to do something transformative in our lives.
I believe that ominous times can push us to the brink of despair and resentment, but they can also reveal blessings in disguise. Many have attested to the fact that they have started doing something that they have always wanted to do but never had the time. It could be getting back to gardening and rejoicing when your favorite flower blooms or the pupulu you have been trying to plant for years has finally found its footing and is curling through the trellises. It might mean having worship together as a family. It might mean cooking hot meals for the family each day and cherishing the “Wow, Dad, I didn’t know you were such a good cook,” comment.
Organize family photos. Join a CHamoru class with old friends and cherish the laughter and shared learning that each weekly session brings. Clean out closets and share your stuff with those who need it. Talk with your children and grandchildren in a way that the hustle and bustle of normal times never allowed. Watch the Netflix documentary, "My Octopus Teacher," Sammy and I loved it. Take the time to be holy. It’s amazing how short the journey really is between ill feelings and doing something good. When we pause, we don’t have to hibernate or lay dormant, we can transform.