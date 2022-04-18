The decennial battle over shaping 7,194 congressional and state legislative districts across the United States is drawing to a close. I hope the politicians involved in this ritual enjoyed it, because 10 years from now, if present trends continue, they're going to have a much harder time using map-drawing software to pick their voters instead of just letting voters pick their politicians. Here in North Carolina, a clue to the future may already be emerging.
The assumption that most voters are faithful adherents of Team Red or Team Blue drives redistricting, just as it fuels the media's constant refrain that the nation is bitterly divided. But subscribing to that view requires ignoring or soft-pedaling the reality that Americans are steadily shifting away from partisan affiliations.
In recent years, Gallup has found in poll after poll that, by big margins, more Americans consider themselves independents than Republicans or Democrats. Last month, 40% of Americans identified as independents; 28% as Republicans and 30% as Democrats. After Gallup began asking the question in 2004, independents regularly tallied in the 20s and 30s.
In North Carolina, the number of registered voters opting out of a party label has more than doubled since 2008. Unaffiliateds will almost certainly be the largest bloc of voters in the spring primaries.
Many analysts say that independents are closet partisans, citing nationwide election-year surveys showing that most independents say they "lean" toward one major party or the other -- but that's true in part because pollsters insist that they choose a side.
Come Election Day, most independents do vote for the candidates of the party they were leaning toward, which skeptics treat as proof of their secret, enduring loyalty. But following individual voters across multiple elections reveals that independents lean toward a single party with far less consistency and fervor than even the weakest of Democrats and Republicans.
The ideological flexibility of these unaffiliated voters in North Carolina is reflected in their responses to pollsters. In a Meredith Poll last October, 88% of unaffiliated North Carolina voters said that one or both of the two major parties' leaders are extreme, and 44% said neither party governs ethically. More than a third said neither party is "concerned with the needs of people like me."
A question about critical race theory illuminated an even sharper distinction between unaffiliateds and partisans. When asked for three words that describe CRT, the top responses from North Carolina Republicans were "reverse discrimination," "brainwashing" and "bulls---." Democrats countered with "necessary," "truth" and "honest." Our soon-to-be majority of unaffiliated voters, meanwhile, called CRT "divisive," "confusing" and "ridiculous" – words that appear aimed more at bickering partisans than at the policies themselves.
Independents participate in the primaries they perceive to offer real choices.
Imagine that: real choices. What all this means is that common-sense candidates with the stomach to enter the fray, knock on doors and raise enough small-dollar donations to garner name recognition, even in a media environment that favors partisan spitball fights, have a real chance of attracting independent voters. The party bosses are sitting atop dying brands.
Tony Woodlief is the author of "I, Citizen: A Blueprint for Reclaiming American Self-Governance."