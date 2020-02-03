On Monday, Iowans will participate in the first presidential nominating contest. The results could greatly influence the Democratic race. But Iowans won't vote like most Americans, who participate in primary elections. Instead, they will caucus. That means the results will be less fair and democratic than they should be.
Caucusing demands that voters arrive on a weekday evening in the cold of winter, wait in often long lines to enter caucus locations and spend perhaps hours with their neighbors deciding which candidates will get delegates. The arcane process involves allegiance-switching and deal-brokering among different camps. Followers of a candidate who does not get enough support in the early going can swing to others. Realignment requires caucusgoers to walk between areas of the high school gyms, college conference centers, churches and libraries where caucuses are held. That's tough if you cannot walk. Good luck even showing up if you're an employed single mother, a bedridden patient or a night-shift worker.
The caucus system's byzantine method for apportioning delegates means the statewide "winner" might not be the candidate who turns out the largest number of supporters – but the one who corrals enough supporters in the right proportions at the right places.
Sensitive to the caucus system's manifest problems, particularly for working people and the disabled, Democrats are this year allowing "satellite" caucuses in areas such as nursing homes and even in foreign countries – and at varying times – along with other accommodations for those with disabilities. But those in satellite caucuses will have far less influence on the results than those in regular caucuses.
There is a better way. It is the one most Americans are familiar with: voting. Let Iowans – and, for that matter, people in other states that cling to caucus systems, such as Nevada – show up to their polling place any time of the day. Let them vote early. Let them vote absentee. Iowa has not switched to primary elections like almost every other state because it wants to preserve its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential nominating season, and rival New Hampshire, which comes a week later, insists on holding the first primary. This is a poor reason to continue using a fundamentally flawed system guaranteed to exclude vulnerable people from the process.