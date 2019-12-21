ABUSE OF POWER: House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) walks away after speaking to the media after the Committee voted to approve two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill Dec. 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C. The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/TNS