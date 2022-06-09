Early on the afternoon of June 11, 1944, just as the rainy season set in, all hell broke loose in the Marianas. Over 200 deep blue F-6-F Hellcats lifted off the decks of the 15 aircraft carriers in Adm. Marc Mitscher's Fast Carrier Task Force 58 headed for Guam, Rota, Tinian, Saipan and Pagan islands. Their primary targets: the 14 Japanese airfields in the Marianas.
This was the second time Mitscher had visited the islands. On Feb. 22, 1944, shortly after Adm. Raymond Spruance's' Pacific Fleet destroyed the Japanese anchorage at Truk Lagoon (now Chuuk), Spruance sent him north to evaluate the status of Japanese defenses in the Marianas. Mitscher's pilots found them weak. For two days they strafed and bombed Japanese airfields, shooting down any Japanese planes that got off the ground, knocking out communications stations, sinking ships anchored in Marianas harbors or attempting to escape and photographing defensive positions (read more in the book by Victor Brooks, "Hell is Upon Us").
But after Feb. 23, 1944, the American planes disappeared. The Japanese, now alerted to the American landing beaches, conscripted all CHamoru males age 16 or older to move weapons and ammunition to new defensive positions. Some were beheaded after completing their task.
When Mitscher returned June 11, the primary targets were the mile-long airstrip on Orote Peninsula and the new airfield at Tiyan near Hagåtña, as well as targets of opportunity in Apra Harbor.
On June 15, Spruance confirmed the recapture of Guam for 8:30 a.m., June 18. Two battleships, a cruiser and a number of destroyers began shelling Orote and the landing beaches north and south of Apra Harbor.
According to historian James Hornfischer ("The Fleet at Flood Tide"), the number of Japanese defenders in Saipan was much larger than expected. Spruance now feared the estimated defense in Guam might also be wrong. On the evening of Friday, June 16, Spruance postponed the invasion of Guam – the new invasion date: "to be determined." The air and naval bombardment of Guam continued, but at a much slower pace. The Japanese continued to move defensive guns to positions above Asan and Agat, now known to be the American landing beaches.
Beginning July 8, Adm. Richard "Close-in" Conolly initiated a continuous 13-day naval and air bombardment of defensive positions in Guam (now identified by aircraft flying from Saipan), led by the heavy cruisers Wichita, Minneapolis, New Orleans and San Francisco.
Saipan was declared secure July 9. With the Japanese carrier fleet neutered in the Battle of the Philippine Sea (June 19 and 20), the Japanese had no hope for saving Guam. The Japanese soldiers and sailors in Guam now knew they were going to die, either by American guns or by their own hands, according to their Bushido creed.
On July 18, Prime Minister and War Minister Hideki Tojo was forced to resign. According to historian Frank V. Gardner ("Landing Force 48"), after the war, Imperial Japanese Navy Fleet Cmdr. Osami Nagano stated, "When we lost Saipan, hell was upon us." It is unfortunate that the Japanese did not sue for peace that day and save millions of lives.
Mounting atrocities
More and more atrocities began to occur in Guam. Father Jesus Baza Duenas, one of only two CHamoru priests in Guam who had survived the Japanese occupation, was taken to Kempeitai headquarters July 12. Despite beatings, he steadfastly refused to divulge the whereabouts of U.S. radioman George Tweed, who had remained in the jungle since December 1941. Father Duenas, his nephew Edwardo, a retired Navy enlisted man named Juan U. Pangelinan, and another unidentified CHamoru were then beheaded for hiding Tweed. In fact, Tweed had already made his way out to the American fleet on July 10.
That same dreadful day, July 12, the Japanese commander ordered all CHamorus be rounded up and herded into concentration camps on the southwest side of the island. Chamorus from the far northern villages of Yigo and Santa Rosa were ordered to pack what belongings they could carry and be ready to march south by 6 p.m. As they marched along the road to Manenggon, CHamorus from other villages were forced into the line. Many of the very old and the very young died or collapsed along the way, and their children and grandchildren were forced to leave them behind. Once at Manenggon, the Japanese told them that if the Americans arrive, they would find nothing but flies.
On July 14, Conolly, embarked on the command ship Appalachian, closed to within 3,500 yards of shore and ordered the battleships New Mexico, Idaho, Pennsylvania and California to begin the final naval bombardment of Guam. Adm. Chester Nimitz had warned him about the civilian population. Naval aviators provided Conolly with regular reports on civilian movements. In fact, after Dec. 10, 1941, Hagåtña had been abandoned by the 11,000 CHamorus living there, moving to their outlying ranches.
Conolly opened fire. "My aim," he said, "is to get the troops ashore standing up." He also wanted to prevent a costly door-to-door gunfight like that experienced at Garapan, Saipan. Thankfully, the vast majority of CHamorus were now on the west side of Guam, away from the admiral's guns.
There were a variety of sailors aboard the Appalachian who had served in Guam before the war. There were also CHamoru sailors on board, stewards, who watched from the deck as their island was destroyed.
Besides the "March to Manenggon," other atrocities of increasing intensity occurred around the island. On July 15, 1944, the 800 residents of Malesso' were rounded up and taken to a secluded place in the Geus River Valley. A group of 30 were ordered into a cave where soldiers hurled hand grenades after them.
It is no wonder that despite the purposeful American sacrifice of Guam to the Japanese in 1941, the CHamorus prayed for the Americans to return and save them from annihilation.
Instinct for survival
Spruance arrived at Guam aboard his command ship, the USS Indianapolis, on Thursday, July 20, 1944. That afternoon, six battleships, nine cruisers, and 57 destroyers were on hand for the next day's invasion. Conolly confirmed 8:30 a.m. July 21, as H-Hour.
As darkness fell over Guam, with the Navy's big guns echoing in the distance, the CHamorus huddled together in their jungle camps and gave comfort to each other. According to Simon C. Sanchez ("Uncle Sam, Please Come Back to Guam"), "Flares would burst and hang eerily, lighting up the sky." As they had through centuries of typhoons, survival among CHamorus was a family affair.
Don Farrell, a longtime resident of Guam now living in Tinian, is the author of "The Sacrifice 1919-1943" and "Liberation 1944."