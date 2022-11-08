Last month the Fanohge Coalition sent a simple survey to all candidates seeking to represent Guam in I Liheslaturan Guåhan, as its attorney general, as its only nonvoting delegate and its maga’låhi or maga’håga. The survey featured three basic questions determined by representatives from the 38 groups that make up the Fanohge Coalition. These questions boiled down to:
1. Do you support CHamoru self-determination?
2. Do you support the changing of Guam’s political status?
3. What is your stance on the U.S. military buildup to Guam?
Out of all the candidates, we received 19 responses and wish to say, “Si Yu’os yan Saina Ma’åse” for taking the time to share their records, thoughts and future plans with regards to these three important issues for our island. The candidates who responded are as follows: Bistra Mendiola, Sarah Nededog, Judi Won Pat, Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Ken Leon Guerrero, Fred Bordallo Jr., Jesse Lujan, Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, Angela Santos, Sabina Perez, Leevin Camacho, James Moylan, Ian Catling, Telo Taitague, MiChelle Taitano, Will Parkinson, Jonathan Savares, Therese Terlaje and Chris Barnett.
The issue of CHamoru self-determination is one of addressing a historical wrong through a symbolic act of restorative justice. It gives those who have been long denied the chance to voice what they would prefer for their political future, the opportunity to do so. Seventeen out of 20 responses all indicated strong support for the right of the CHamoru people to hold a plebiscite in which they can express their preference for the political future of Guam. Two respondents: Ken Leon Guerrero and James Moylan do not support the inalienable rights of the CHamoru people. One respondent: Bistra Mendiola said she has more research to do on the topic.
On the topic of changing Guam’s political status to something other than a non-self-governing territory where the people can enjoy genuine self-government, 19 out of 20 respondents expressed support for decolonizing Guam, although they differed over what they felt would be ideal for Guam. Some supported greater independence, others felt Guam should become closer to the U.S., some expressed a hope that whatever future status we achieve would allow Guam and the CNMI to become reunified. Only one candidate, Ken Leon Guerrero, responded negatively and that Guam should be allowed to remain as it is.
On the topic of the Guam military buildup, most candidates offered support for the buildup, although emphasized that it cannot come at the cost to our environment, our resources and our historical/culture sites. We are happy to see that many candidates understood the connection between our current political status as a territory and how it prevents us from both mitigating negative impacts of the buildup, as well as capitalizing on the benefits it might provide.
To read the entire, unedited responses from all 19 candidates, visit https://tinyurl.com/22fanohge for a PDF compilation.
Joni Kerr is part of GCC Ecowarriors. Chauntae Quichocho is part of Mañe’lon Marianas. Michael Lujan Bevacqua is part of Independent Guåhan.