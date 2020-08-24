A disaster has a way of ensuring that its destruction and inconvenience are felt throughout a community. Inconveniences are happenstances that are tolerated and assistance is generally swift. After we've cleaned up the mess, we tidy ourselves up and press forward to get back to normal. We do this because we're in it together.
However, Guam is in the midst of a different kind of disaster – and although we saw it coming, no one could prepare for the magnitude of the havoc it was to cause. Still, our elected officials could have done better to mitigate the adverse effects on our community.
As information of a novel coronavirus was announced in early January, the discussions rapidly turned to guidance on preventive and treatment measures to combat the pneumonia-like illness that was now being diagnosed in places outside of China. And then March 2020 happened.
Gatherings were banned, government offices closed, businesses were forced to shut down and travel to our island was restricted. While these measures were being implemented, did any of our leaders have any thought of the collateral damage that was going to result?
As businesses were ordered to close, workers were released and given their last paychecks. With no jobs available and no assistance offered, thousands with families to feed and loans due were left to wonder what to do next and pray for a quick end to what was happening. Quick never happened!
Confusion and fear about what was going on and what to expect were common, and adding to the anxiety was the silence of our legislative body.
It was frustrating to witness that while Congress was toiling over a funding package to help with the crisis, our Legislature did nothing to either prepare for the package or work on something similar. While they thought it was prudent to wait for the federal relief package before they did any work on the matter, the fact of that matter was that people were becoming fearful of how they were going to survive.
What would it have taken for those who touted to be the voices of the people to discuss or just articulate an urgent concern for the well-being of their constituents? We had hoped that something would have happened before people were made to starve or before frustrations mounted to violent outbursts, but they remained silent.
It's easy today to forget that when we needed them to speak and to step up, they were silent. They're banking that their initial silence when things began falling apart is being forgotten by the release of some aid and the discussion of matters like hiking trail guides and Black Lives Matter. It's almost insulting that they're now out and about asking for our support so they can continue to work for us.
COVID-19 is no supertyphoon or something we can't beat. But what we're going through now negates the idea that "we're all in this together." If our leaders want to continue to believe in this, tell that to the 35,000-plus people who are finding themselves all alone.
Frank Blas Jr. is a former Guam senator who is running for senator as a Republican.