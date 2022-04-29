I would like to comment on yesterday's article entitled "Half-year GovGuam revenues exceed target by $68 million." Sen. San Agustin's comments are not correct - this revenue is not due to the "economy moving forward." This excess came out of the pockets of the people of Guam. It is because GovGuam is collecting 5% on top of the inflated prices of almost everything we buy.
GovGuam does not need to operate with a huge excess when people are struggling with inflation - this creates a drag on the economy and is not an indication of any positive movement in our economy. And we should not be funding GovGuam salary increases on the backs of our already struggling families.
Essentially, high taxes removed $68 million from the economy to sit in the bank and do nothing ... except be around for pay raises? What kind of twisted public finance logic is that? Keep taxes high to fund pay raises? It's time for a return to sound and sane fiscal thinking. This clearly supports the need to lower the business privilege tax.
Harvey Egna is a resident of Yona and is running for senator.