I read with perverse amusement the article in The Guam Daily Post on April 14, regarding a proposed "center of excellence in medical care" by two senators for a new hospital on Guam. Amusement because I have been hearing this fantasy and/or delusion since 2004 when I came to Guam, and perverse since if it is not someone's idea of a bad joke, then someone is totally out of contact with reality or into the now legal herb on Guam.
First, let us look at what constitutes a real center of excellence and not a bad publicity joke. It is a center where the most modern medicine is practiced by practitioners who are leaders in their fields, not so often failures in other locations who come to Guam because they have problems maintaining licenses in these areas and can escape close scrutiny on Guam.
On Guam, we have physicians currently responsible for patient care in one hospital who not only seem to know nothing of medicine but cannot even speak coherently in English. This same hospital cannot even keep these sad sacks there, let alone a lot of competent specialists who leave almost as soon as their laundry is dry. I understand that morale is horrible at the same hospital, something to do with the administration. This hospital has had a number of lawsuits against it for malpractice and has settled several others quietly. And that is the so-called "better" hospital on Guam. Need we really even talk about the other hospital, the one run by GovGuam? About the constant stream of incompetents placed there by successive governors, who believe nepotism at best or corruption at worst is Guam's answer to medical competence? This is not only for the very adequately paid administrators such as CEOs, medical directors, assistant medical directors, directors of various medical services, CFOs, but also volunteer board of trustees members who agree to sit on what is supposed to be the ultimate decision-making council of the hospital, but are either too lazy to show up for meetings, are given a snow job by the CEO as has happened repeatedly, or state, as I have heard repeatedly, "if I oppose what is happening, the governor will just replace me, so it's best I say nothing important in opposition, but try to work quietly from within."
So, without beating this second point to death, a center of excellence also has staff who are professionals in their fields, not appointees who are friends or relatives of governors and often of a preferred ethnic origin and rubber-stamped by the Legislature. To illustrate how uninformed are the people in government making medical decisions, I actually was told by a person who shall remain nameless that Guam should be a center of medical excellence for all the Asian countries to attract wealthy Asians; who incidentally actually do have world-class hospitals in places like Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, etc., and not disasters. Smoking what?
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning.