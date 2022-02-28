The archbishop’s urgent message:
Please pray and fast for world peace and victims of war in Ukraine.
I implore all people to pray for the people of Ukraine and for world peace to reign in the hearts of all human beings. With world power Russia beginning its military strikes in Ukraine, precious lives are being destroyed and terrible suffering has befallen many innocent people.
I join Pope Francis in his urgent call to all people to combat the “diabolical senselessness of violence” with prayer and fasting. In less than a week, the church throughout the world will enter the penitential season of Lent. The faithful will fill our churches and will have holy ashes sprinkled upon their heads during Ash Wednesday Masses throughout our island.
Pope Francis invites everyone to commit themselves to a day of fasting for peace on March 2, Ash Wednesday.
“I encourage believers in a special way to devote themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace protect the world from the folly of war,” our Holy Father said.
On Ash Wednesday, the consecrated ashes are a sign, a physical reminder of our mortality as creations of our One True God. Please commit then, to more deliberate acts of faith, sacrifice and humility especially during this time when the possibility of war looms over our world. Pray more often every day and more fervently, even beyond Ash Wednesday.
I urge our parishes to pray for peace in Ukraine and the world during their Mass intentions, rosaries, other devotions and personal prayers.
May our merciful God protect all people across the world who are suffering from the devastation of war.
Most Rev. Michael J. Byrnes is archbishop of Agaña.