The year was 1989. My four young daughters and I were headed home to Guam from Washington State. They were 10, 9, 5 and 1 year old.
After an overnight stay with my cousin Johnny and his family in San Francisco, we headed to (the San Francisco International Airport).
Traveling alone with such young children was already frightening but I kept my composure and presented a strong front for my babies, in spite of my fears. We got our boarding passes and made it safely to our gate, boarding our plane for Hawaii. My youngest had a hard time on this flight and she cried for most of it. I tried my best to comfort her while making sure her sisters were also comfortable and fed and I apologized to our fellow passengers. The majority of the other passengers were very kind and understanding.
To be honest, I wanted to cry too.
Once we landed in Hawaii, we made our way to the Honolulu International Terminal, which was quite a walk for my young daughters and this already exhausted mom. We found the Shower Tree and freshened up for our next flight. We were almost home!
Once we got to our gate, I presented our boarding passes to the counter agent. Then my world came crumbling down. I was informed that I did NOT have our boarding passes from Hawaii to Guam. I was advised that if I wanted to get on this flight, I would need to go back to the main ticket counters and get our boarding passes.
I was frantic.
I could not see dragging my poor babies all the way back.
This was when I saw two CHamoru men sitting at that gate. I walked up to them and begged them to please watch my babies for me so that I could run and get our boarding passes. I had no other choice but put my faith and trust in these two individuals. Something about them just made me know that my babies would be safe until I got back. They looked at me and said “Go” and that my girls would be safe, they would watch my babies.
I ran as fast as I could, got our boarding passes and returned, quickly thanked those two angels and we boarded our flight for home.
I have never forgotten that day and have always thought about those two CHamoru men who helped this Chamorrita and her babies. One regret was that I didn’t even get their names.
Fast-forward 30 years, I was in conversation with a friend recently and he was sharing his earlier military career and how he would travel back and forth for training and school. As my friend spoke, some strange feeling came over me.
I asked him “Tony, did you ever help a mom of four little girls at the Honolulu International Airport during one of your layovers?"
He looked at me and said “Yes, I remember that day.”
And I looked at him and said: “I felt something just now and that’s why I asked you …. that mom was me! I was that frantic mom who asked you to watch her little girls!”
I literally got goosebumps! And I cried !
I found one of the angels who helped this mom and her girls that day 30 years ago! He showed me his military photo from back then and I knew it was him! We shared our stories and he, too, said he did not get the name of the other gentleman with him but they both saw my frantic look and fear that they tried to make light of the situation they were in by joking to each other and saying, “Bro, what if she doesn’t come back?”
And they even asked my girls “Would you girls like a soda?”
Tony said that my eldest remained reserved and one other daughter quickly shook her head yes! They got my girls sodas from the vending machines that they had back in those days.
Tony and I have just been in awe about that connection 30 years ago and how this Christmas Blessing of finding him is such a great gift!
We both hope that we are able to locate the other ANGEL who, along with Tony, provided this mom with the utmost random act of kindness that day in 1989. It’s now this grateful mom’s turn to buy these angels dinner and a soda!
Marie Borja Luarca is a grateful mom and now a happier Guam resident in search of her second angel.