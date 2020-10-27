I was very surprised to read a Guam Education Board open letter to the public Oct. 20. I was surprised for several reasons. First, I have never seen a letter like that before. Second, I have read or heard more about the Guam Education Board’s accomplishments about a variety of topics from budget management, building improvements and awards earned over the last month and a half than I have in the past two years. Third, I thought it was interesting the things that the GEB was taking credit for and the things it didn’t take credit for. For example, GEB took credit for:
1. Working closely with the Guam Federation of Teachers, and the teachers having a contract.
Fact - The board stalled signing the teachers’ contract for years. The only time they signed it was when they had to give the superintendent a contract.
2. Guiding the Guam Department of Education in fixing its finances so it can be removed from third-party oversight.
Fact - It was GDOE’s Finance and Administrative Services Division under the guidance of the deputy superintendent of finance that fixed GDOE finances not the GEB.
3. Awarding the architectural contract for Simon Sanchez High School a few weeks ago.
Fact – This contract could have been awarded 10 years ago if the GEB didn’t lose GDOE tens of millions of dollars by getting the department on high-risk status.
4. Distributing masks and other personal protective equipment to GDOE employees.
Fact – Before the shutdown the teachers at my kids’ school and other schools were given one face mask and a small bottle of hand sanitizer which was to be shared among teachers and students. This was not sufficient protection against the spread of the virus.
5. Working with the governor’s office to provide internet access to those without it.
Fact – The federal government gave GDOE tens of millions of dollars to buy computers and to provide internet access for the students. What happened to that money?
Equally surprising were the things the GEB was not taking credit for. For example:
1. Getting GDOE into federal high-risk status and third-party oversight in the first place. It was the board’s lack of appropriate oversight over GDOE money that cost GDOE tens of millions of dollars in lost money for almost 10 years.
2. Requiring teachers to use their personal internet access, phones and supplies to provide distance learning. The teachers are not being reimbursed for that.
3. Requiring teachers to teach face-to-face, online and with hard copies all at the same time.
4. Not having enough textbooks for students to be able to take home so they can do their hard copy assignments.
5. Knowing about the unhealthy and dangerous conditions at Simon Sanchez High School for almost 10 years but not doing anything about them.
Prior to the 2020 election cycle, many individuals on the GEB were relatively unknown and out of the public eye. However, as the election draws closer and closer, they seem to appear in media outlet after media outlet and with press release after press release. I hope the GEB members keep up this new commitment to sharing information that they have shown over the past month and a half, and not disappear and only come out during an election.
Joseph Santos is a resident of Tamuning