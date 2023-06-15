Ladies and gentlemen, teachers, administrators, staff, proud parents and most importantly, the graduating class of Southern High School, I am honored to share this moment of joy with all of you.
Mango. What is your first immediate thought when you look at this mango? You may be thinking right now, “Why did she bring a mango to the podium?” I will show you why.
At first glance, it may appear ordinary and unassuming. What makes this mango special – besides the fact that I love mangoes – is the purpose it serves: It is a collection of memories and struggles.
Think of the mango’s journey to ripeness. It starts as a small seed. Over time, the tree grows, facing countless rainstorms and blazing heat. Much like the hardships the mango encounters in its cycle of growth, we too have dealt with many challenges throughout high school. We were lost in the dark tunnel during the COVID-19 lockdown. We fought a long battle to discover the depth of our identity. We struggled, and still may be struggling, to determine what we aspire to do after high school.
These storms of life demand perseverance and resilience. Persevering through these struggles, however, comes with a reward – the fruit of success. They shape our character by teaching us the power of patience, empathy, and mental strength.
Also keep in mind that genuine care and nurturing result in top-tier quality mangoes. The mango tree is handled with care and love in order to produce a more enriched fruit. It requires adequate sunshine and soft rain showers, which all serve as a metaphor for the guidance and support of others throughout our high school journey. Our support system – whether it’s our friends, families, or teachers – serves as our biggest driving force, motivating us to thrive.
With this, I want to send my words of gratitude to those who have left an indelible mark on my life by helping my tree grow bigger and bigger throughout high school.
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for raising me and my sisters to be tough and to stay true to our personal values. Thank you for making family your top priority and for giving your all to make our family a successful team. As I go onto the next stage of my life and leave the comfort of my home, I will remind myself that family is and will be my biggest support system, especially during challenging times.
Thank you, to my JROTC instructors, Col. Paul and Sgt. King, for providing guidance and vision throughout high school. Since the moment I developed my passion to attend West Point and serve the country, you never doubted me one bit. Thank you for believing in me and helping me unlock my potential.
Thank you to all my coaches, coach Linder, coach Taianao, and coach Jen, for teaching me that dreams without goals are just dreams. Running is a tough sport, especially because I must overcome myself to finish each race. Every time I was being too easy on myself, you reminded me that my biggest enemy is myself. Coach Linder once told me, “You will be pushed and there will be times when you won’t like it. Stay the person you are, and remember everything you did to get there.” This message still vibrates deep within my heart.
On behalf of all the class of 2023 graduates, thank you teachers and administrators for sharing your passion and knowledge with us. Thank you for keeping this school up and running despite the lack of resources and funds that we receive.
Thank you to our senior class council officers and advisers for all the sweat and tears shed to make our last high school year successful. Thank you for fighting for this graduation ceremony. Without them, we literally would not be here right now. We would be at another school’s gym or parking lot!
To all my classmates and friends, I am beyond grateful to have been part of your lives for the past four years. I will forever treasure all the memories and bonds created in high school.
In one way or another, you have inspired me and changed my life for the better.
Back to you graduates, here is my last message for you:
Countless people throughout your life nurtured you and helped you grow into the person you are today. But now, you are presented with your own seed. It is a seed that has no outer layer – the shelter that protected you from the real world. It is now your turn to decide what you want to do with this seed. Will you refuse to face life’s challenges ahead of you? Or will you plant the seed to eventually garner the fruits of your hard work? The choice is yours.
Today, I am standing here not just as your class valedictorian. I am standing here as your friend, your classmate, or possibly your battalion commander. I also may be standing here as a random stranger in the hallway. Whatever I am to you, or whatever you are to me, I truly want the best for all of you.
A tree without growth is a life without struggles. A tree without fruit is a life without purpose.
As we open up the next chapter of our lives, equipped with the knowledge and life lessons we have gained here at Southern High, let us embrace and enjoy the challenges that life presents us. Let the mango's journey serve as a reminder that we must look at hardships as opportunities for growth.
Biba Tuninos, and congratulations class of 2023!
Cheyunne Ahn is the battalion commander of Southern High School’s JROTC and the valedictorian for the school’s class of 2023.