A recent editorial written by The Guam Daily Post claimed Guam’s testimony before the United Nations Fourth Committee did not tell the full story. It seems that the Post could use some education about the inequitable relationship that is inherent in our status as an unincorporated territory. The editorial criticized Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, claiming that he left out many relevant facts, yet conveniently did the same thing when describing the benefits Guam received from the federal government.
As U.S. citizens, the people of Guam have a right to equitable treatment and financial support from the federal government especially during times of crisis, and it is the United States’ responsibility to assist Guam in these efforts. It is also the federal government’s responsibility to advance and support the civil and political rights of the CHamoru people, as the United States agreed to in the Treaty of Paris. Let us also not forget that Guam only appears at the United Nations to advocate for decolonization and self-determination because we are recognized as one of the last 17 non-self-governing territories left in the world, having been a U.S. colony for over 120 years. We are on that list because our administering power (an internationally used designation), the United States, put us there and they are signatories of the United Nations Charter, giving them an international and moral obligation to advance our decolonization and self-determination - something they have historically missed the mark on and in some cases have even attempted to interfere with.
Though it is true that Guam received a considerable amount of pandemic relief funding from the federal government and that they’ve helped to alleviate the effects of the pandemic in Guam, it is important to note the disparities between support for those in territories versus states. In the first round of pandemic relief funding, each state was given a minimum of $1.25 billion (states with higher populations received more) while $3 billion was given to all territories to split based on population. This resulted in Guam having to compete with larger territories like Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., who took the lion’s share of the pot and left Guam with a mere 3% of the funding allocated for territories.
Whether or not Guam gets funding support from the federal government is irrelevant - for as long as we remain a possession of the United States, it is their obligation to support us and we should not be told to just be grateful that we are getting anything at all. This is a colonial mindset that is toxic, disruptive and counterintuitive to treating people with dignity, respect and equality.
We demand more from our local media, just as we demand more from the United States.
Melvin Won Pat-Borja is executive director of the Commission on Decolonization.