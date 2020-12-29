While reading your Dec. 18 issue, I stumbled across an article that I see too much and hopefully diminishes in time. The article was “Driver in Barrigada car crash dies." Although this accident was not related to speeding, I think we can all agree that the roads on our beautiful island are quite dangerous. There is at least one traffic fatality a month.
I have always pondered on how can we make our roads safer in a way that is cost-efficient, does not use a lot of recourses, and does not cause time-consuming traffic delays due to construction. While doing some research for my bachelor's degree in psychology, I came across a technique called “traffic calming” device. White solid zigzag lines are painted rather than white solid straight lines approaching intersections or areas of interest. The zigzag lines give the perception of the road become narrower, changing the behavior of the driver, causing the operator to slow down. Moreover, the solid zigzag lines change the environment, introducing a new element into the driver's view, causing the drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, also causing the driver to slow down. Altering a driver’s perception to slow down, I think is one of the most economical strategies we, Guam, could use to make our island a bit safer.
Tests have already been conducted on this technique and have shown that drivers have reduced their speed. I truly think that this type of technique will work here, rather than spending on building speed bumps and installing road signs.
I do not have any ulterior motives in this and hopefully, it will be posted. I just see this as a pebble – hopefully – dropped in a pond. I am just hoping a person in authority and who has the organizational power to stumble across something like this and take into consideration regarding this strategy, or jump-start critical thinkers in advancing our island to make it a safer place and with less articles on traffic fatalities.
Respectfully and si Yu’os ma’åse’ for listening.
Gabriel Hayashi is a veteran with 21 years of service in the U.S. military. He is a resident of Yigo.