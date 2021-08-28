A fate worse than the virus

I am glad to know that some level thinking still exists on Guam. But apparently, it is now primarily found in the editorial and Forum column of the newspaper; strong, well-reasoned responses written by such as Dr. Nguyen of the Physicians Advisory Group, Lee Webber, Bethany Helm as well as the editorial reports calling out Sens. Perez, Ridgell, Shelton, J. Terlaje and Torres – as well as Sens. San Agustin and Barnes who voted to allow the governor's executive overreach to continue. Alarmingly, the very powers responsible to be a check and balance to blatant misuse of the executive office seem too cowardly or too corrupt to overturn it.
The governor’s approach to leadership has far exceeded even emergency action as this recent executive order has demonstrated so clearly. Out of both frustration and bewilderment from this chaos, I compiled a brief summary of the disturbing ways that this current governor defines her leadership:
• Mandating an immediate restriction on an arbitrary set of people. Why single out only the unvaccinated – including those who have had COVID-19 – and thus have antigens built up, not to mention the fact that we have reached the excessively pushed "herd immunity" goal? So apparently that goal was a farce by the governor, and therefore nothing else she says can be trusted.
• Ignoring scientific statistics that clearly show both vaccinated and unvaccinated are capable of transmitting the virus just as easily. The statistics for Guam today stated that of the 32 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in all of Guam only two-thirds of them are unvaccinated, meaning that roughly 30% of the most serious cases on Guam are vaccinated individuals! Yet any incoming passenger who can show proof of vaccination is not required to test negative for carrying COVID-19 into Guam. That glaring loophole may very well be responsible for the declared "surge" in COVID-19 cases on Guam. It almost seems like the government is trying to deflect any focus on their mistakes by demonizing a group of people as their scapegoats instead.
• Completely ignoring as well the recommendations of the advisory committees who met with her. There's no quicker way to alienate intelligent, concerned people than to invite them to be part of the problem-solving meeting only to turn around and do something else that was never discussed, which is what the governor did with the Physicians Advisory Group and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association. That is both demeaning and grossly irresponsible.
• Expecting private businesses to police this invasion of personal privacy for her. That is both impossible for the DPHSS to enforce and inappropriate to expect of private businesses. All of which makes this EO seem more like a childish scare tactic than a responsible measure that has any concern for people's health.
• Not giving time for the public to prepare for the most consequential executive order yet. Many businesses had to simply close their doors this week because they had more moral backbone than to follow the governor's orders and discriminate against their own people.
When the understandable outcry came from the public, the governor merely attempted appeasement by not requiring “enforcement” just "yet": Maybe Sept. 6, but maybe not for two weeks later, or maybe the end of the month! And just recently announcing that "Oh yeah, this mandate doesn't apply to schools (yet)." The lack of communication seemed intentional by releasing this EO at close of business on a weekend, and the subsequent vague "amending" seems more fitting of a tyrant-style leadership, which the governor's office is appropriately being accused of now.
Only four days after the EO was issued has the governor's office offered an FAQ that is best summarized by this exact quote, “Q: What businesses are required to check the vaccination status of their customers and employees? A: The answer is unclear.”
It is laughable if these cowardly, fearful actions weren't actually happening in the supposed Land of the Free, Home of the Brave!
In a truly professional occupation, such a leadership style would result in immediate removal for such botched, incompetent mismanagement and abuse of power.
I have written to each of our senators and urgently requested them to take responsibility and put the needs of the people of Guam above their own political or financial gain by pushing through the most critical action needed.
Furthermore, the governor should be called upon to own up to her irresponsibility by removing herself from office. Actions should have consequences! Further dictatorial leadership of this governor would be a fate worse than the virus.
J. Wagner is a resident of Barrigada.