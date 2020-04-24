There are moments in our existence when we remember individuals who made an imprint in our lives or in the lives of our children. One person who comes to mind is Sister Imelda Marie Paulino.
I could see vividly – as though it was only yesterday – my fifth-grade daughter. Marie Therese was chosen to join the May crowning honoring Santa Marian Kåmalen and informally known as Dulce Nombre – a title of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This event was a tradition between Cathedral Grade School and Academy of Our Lady of Guam. May crowning is one of the religious customs observed by the Guam Catholic community honoring our Blessed Mother.
One day, Marie Therese brought a letter from the school principal, Sister Mary McCauley Paulino. The letter states Marie Therese was chosen as May princess for the May crowning event. A blue, long dress, a floral crown, a bouquet of flowers, and white shoes were needed.
Marie Therese was a very bashful student and had qualms when her teachers would carelessly compare her with her older sister, who was outgoing. She expressed her ambivalence and indicated she is not sure if she wanted to participate.
In our conference with Sister Imelda Marie, I encouraged my daughter to let the nun know what her concerns were.
Sister Imelda Marie nodded, smiled and with her raspy voice, said, “Don’t worry. I will take care of everything. Come back tomorrow, bring a tape measure so that I can take your measurements, OK.”
My daughter was delighted. It made me feel overjoyed.
Sister Imelda delicately sewed a lovely blue long dress, with a baby blue lace accent. She decorated a crown of intricate florets and a bouquet of flowers. I offered a donation for her exemplary workmanship. She refused to take it. Instead, the nun said, “Marie Therese is a beautiful, bright girl. She truly deserves this honor.”
Marie Therese held her head up high and walked with confidence with the rest of the entourage. It was an awesome and breathtaking sight.
Sister Imelda, thank you so much for your gift of self-assurance to my daughter. To this date, she treasures the new beginnings that you have offered her, that she is her own person, and not to be compared with anyone else. Your gentle persuasion motivated her to say, “Yes, I can do this!"
My daughter is one of the several thousands of students whom you have inspired in your humble ways.
Sister Imelda selflessly served in the education ministry in the U.S. mainland and on Guam, with the private schools, the Guam Public School System and the Department of Youth Affairs for more than 65 years. She died peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 88.