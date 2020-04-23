There’s a total lack of common sense in actions taken by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration under the guise of keeping people safe that confirm the validity of Thomas Paine’s observation: “Common sense is the least common thing of all.”
Guam’s people have enough common sense to recognize the intent of actions by Guam’s elected and appointed representatives. Since COVID-19 landed on Guam, the people have complied with the governor’s common-sense directives to stay at home, wash hands frequently, and engage in social distancing. Proof of compliance is the low numbers of infections and deaths reported by Public Health. Those low numbers also prove the March 10 executive order creating illegal and poorly executed checkpoints was not needed. And common sense tells us that recent discoveries on how infectious COVID-19 can be shows those illegal checkpoints create more danger than protection for our community.
Guam’s people have enough common sense to recognize when politicians and appointed officials take actions that reflect the time-honored political adage to “never let a good crisis go to waste,” by engaging in government overreach, blatant power grabs, and empire-building using the COVID-19 pandemic as cover.
With $141 million of federal stimulus funds heading to Guam in the current “winner-takes-it-all” political environment, Adelup’s demand for “new powers” suddenly made sense; and granting either would not have been in the best interests of people. Fortunately for the people of Guam, this time the Legislature agreed with them.
Another area lacking common sense is the haphazard treatment of Guam businesses and consumers by executive order.
I understand why the governor ordered all nonessential businesses to close in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. What’s confusing is how a business was determined to be essential. Why are car dealerships considered essential businesses, and book stores or clothing stores not? Why are fast-food operations considered an essential business, and bars not?
We’re told we must only buy “essential items” during this crisis. How did the administration determine what were essential items that would be allowed for sale within the businesses deemed essential?
None of the decisions on what are essential goods make any sense. With the closure of the school system, there is a big push for home education; but sales of school supplies are restricted. We can’t buy school supplies at Kmart, but we can buy them a National Office Supply. With 31,000 children at home 24/7, we can’t buy toys for kids, but adults can play golf. We can’t buy clothes, but we can buy new cars. The people are told to get off the roads and entertain themselves at home. But the purchase of books and magazines is restricted; while we’re allowed to buy tires. Sales of beauty supplies are restricted, but sales of alcohol aren’t. We can’t buy new zories, but we can buy a chainsaw. How do any of these executive decisions make any sense?
What would serve the people of Guam better during this time of pandemic would be for elected and appointed officials to use common sense over political opportunism. Doesn’t it make more sense to use the National Guard for more practical purposes, such as providing security for commercial and government buildings to prevent burglary, and for the prison to free police officers to increase village patrols to prevent the kind of burglary and violence taking place at night, which the attorney general feels are not worth his time?
Doesn’t it make more sense for the Legislature meeting to work on strengthening Guam’s public health system in view of the fact that Guam’s high rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, combined with a rapidly aging population make our people very vulnerable to COVID-19 and future pandemics, instead of playing political football games with the administration?
Why aren’t both the administration and Legislature testing all of Guam’s population to generate the kind of information needed to manage the current crisis, and prepare for more health crisis events in the future?
Is that too much common sense to expect from the current crop of politicians?
Ken Leon-Guerrero is from Santa Rita.