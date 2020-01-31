When asked what makes a great leader, Ronald Reagan once said: “Surround yourself with the best people you can find, delegate authority, and don't interfere – as long as the overall policy that you've decided upon is being carried out.”
That was the kind of leadership my father believed in when he chose his Cabinet members nearly 50 years ago – people bound not by a political party, but a solemn promise to build this island during the fragile days of that first administration.
And fragile it was.
A new era
Imagine – after years of lobbying, pressing, and publicizing our plight of incomplete democracy, Guam had finally gained the ability to choose its own leaders.
Decades of our island’s chief executives answering to the president, instead of their people, had ended. And a new era – one where residents could more fully participate in their government – had begun.
The island moved closer to the fulfillment of its political destiny. And at its helm was my father, Carlos G. Camacho, and Kurt S.K. Moylan, Guam’s first elected governor and lieutenant governor.
But Gov. Camacho knew that challenges would accompany this newly acquired autonomy – that success would require a “community, independent of the altruistic hand of the federal establishment.”
To have real social advancement, he would have to surround himself with the best, brightest people he could find – and that is what he did. Reversing what had been referred to as “the Guamanian brain drain,” he brought back educated CHamorus to the island – many of whom served as members of his Cabinet.
Steering this ship of state
Together, they made their covenant to the people’s self-sufficiency evident by cultivating the island’s economy. Recognizing Guam to be an “infant economic giant,” Gov. Camacho and his Cabinet emphasized modernization and the development of a multi-based economy. They utilized government resources to spur growth and foster the entrepreneurial talents and energies of Guam’s people.
With the vision to make Guam a “tourist mecca” in the Pacific, they oversaw the construction and development of key sites in the tourist district – making our island a place to be “revisited, not through necessity but through desire.”
To them, prosperity “without losing our cultural heritage” was not just possible, it was within our grasp.
A lasting legacy
Fifty years have passed since the Elective Governor Act first went into effect. Earlier this week, members of the Guam Legislature joined me in commemorating this milestone in Guam’s history and celebrating the pioneers of that first administration.
While many of them have left us, their legacy lives on, captured in the faces of family members who attended on their behalf, who beamed with pride as they accepted the honor of their forebears.
The Elective Governor Act was about so much more than providing for the election of Guam’s executive leadership. These public servants carved a path future leaders could not only follow but build upon in the pursuit of Guam’s political destiny.
May we remember and continue their work—in the hopes that one day, that destiny becomes more than a “mere dream but a distinct possibility.”
Sen. Mary Camacho Torres is the daughter of Guam's first elected Governor Carlos G. Camacho. The quotes in her letter are from then-Gov. Camacho's 1971 inaugural speech.