An open letter to four members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities: Commissioners Sanchez, Limtiaco, Guthertz and Dueñas:
Your fellow commissioner, Francis Santos, has committed you to an untenable public position that violates the letter and spirit of our Sunshine Law.
According to The Guam Daily Post of Dec. 16, 2020, rules were adopted that had the effect of denying Sunshine Law requests submitted to the Consolidated Commission on Utilities in advance of receipt:
According to Commissioner Michael Limtiaco, the original draft rules from the rules subcommittee, of which he is chair, required all evaluations to be made public. However, when the rules were brought before the CCU in open session this year, a motion was made to change the rules to the existing language. That motion passed with three votes in favor and two against. Limtiaco and Commissioner Simon Sanchez voted against the change.
Based on the article, as president of the Vigilance Committee, I requested public records showing compliance with the Administrative Adjudication Law in the adoption of the rules.
According to Santos’ response to my Sunshine Law request, because the rule dealing with release of public records deals “… solely to internal policy, internal agency organization or internal procedure … ,” Commissioner Santos further implied that compliance with the Administration Adjudication Law is not required in the adoption of a rule wherein the CCU categorizes disclosure of public records as internal matters and outright rejected any Sunshine Law requests.
Reference to the Sunshine Law provides guidance:
5 GCA § 10103. Right of Inspection of Public Documents. (a) Every person has the right to inspect and take a copy of any public document on Guam, except as otherwise expressly prohibited in law, and except as provided in § 10108 of this Chapter.
5 GCA 10102 (d) Public records includes any writing containing information relating to the conduct of the public’s business prepared, owned, used, or retained by any state or local agency in any format, including electronic format; and any out-of-court settlement records.
Cf. the appropriate section of the Administrative Adjudication Law:
§ 9107. Rule. The word rule means any rule, regulation, standard, classification, procedure or requirement of any agency designed to have or having the effect of law or interpreting, supplementing or implementing any law enforced or administered by it, including any regulation under which the agency makes charges for services it provides, or to govern its organization or procedure, but does not include regulations, resolutions or directions relating solely to internal policy, internal agency organization or internal procedure which do not directly affect the rights of or procedures available to the public and does not include administrative adjudication.
Commissioner Santos asserts that responding to Sunshine Law requests deals with “internal procedure” or “internal agency organization” and “do not directly affect the rights or procedures available to the public.” Santos provokes the question: “What could more directly affect the rights or procedures available to the public than a rule that serves to deny requests for public records before their receipt?” Santos is evading responsibility to respond to the Sunshine Law requests by hiding behind a rule which fails the Administrative Adjudication Law test. This is the kind of slippery slope that the Vigilance Committee was stood up to prevent.
In closing I offer a quote from the cited Post article:
“’The CCU has the discretion to release the evaluation information, as evidenced in 2019, when the majority of commissioners voted to release the executive session recording of the November 2018 meeting, despite some risk advised by independent counsel,’” Sanchez said.
The Vigilance Committee Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to requiring compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act and seeks to promote ways to improve the dissemination and disclosure of information to the general public.