Editor's note: This is the first part of a two-part letter.
I used to work in Asian countries like Japan and Korea, where mask-wearing was nothing out of the ordinary. People wore masks on the streets walking and in stores. They wore masks to breathe as little microsized yellow dust blowing in from China as they could.
Honestly, masks were not about protecting the health of their neighbors. Mask-wearing was a cumbersome act of self-preservation. Wearing a mask in an American city took some courage because the wearer stood out like a sore thumb. It triggered looks of discomfort from simple-minded people who thought only sick people wear masks. In fact, non-Asians often signaled their displeasure and passed moral judgment at Asians wearing masks. This widespread judgmental sentiment explains the senseless acts of violence upon mask-wearing Asians all over the world in the early days of the COVID-19 dysfunction.
My family moved to Guam because we were inspired by the hafa adai spirit. Guam used to be full of random hellos with unassuming smiles and light jokes, and full of life. Many millions of tourists came to Guam precisely for these reasons. But now, Guam is stricken with a pandemic of psychosis.
COVID-19 hijacked the whole world into a fear frenzy for a while, turning people into canned-food hoarders at first. But there's a growing consensus that it was a false alarm after Sweden's approach averted and reversed its early critics' worst scenarios. In America, sadly, mask-wearing is no longer a sensible recommendation of a tool against COVID-19 but a highly inflammable source of politicization during an election cycle. Beyond its initial intended purpose of keeping the spread of viruses at bay, it is now a symbol of suppression of free speech. Yes, it's turning out to be a muzzle, in its symbolism and its effect.
"Put your mask on" has become the new normal salutation on Guam. With most of the facial area covered, people's eyes are filled with doomsday terror. Guamanians seem to presume the person in front is the source of a lethal virus, rather than a neighbor and a kindred spirit.
Since when have Americans been such goody-two-shoes – ostensibly gullible? Since when did Americans place so much trust in their government that they are willing to forgo their family's livelihoods and their children's education? Why do Americans celebrate July Fourth every year if not to remind themselves that their freedoms had to be fought for with blood against dogmatic and tyrannical agents of authority?
Where is the sense in demonizing shop owners when they simply want to stay afloat?
Wasn't America's favorite pastime activity shopping? Are we supposed to believe that local shop owners are money-hungry evildoers who contribute no value to our society? America was built on generations of self-starter moms and pops who are the backbone of every Main Street. It was their industriousness that kept our communities open to entertaining locals and visitors alike.
While our neighborhood landscape is fast turning into ghost towns, with shops closing down and boarded up, the biggest tech companies in the world like Amazon and Facebook are capitalizing on your family's time and purse strings. While the Fortune 500 conglomerates like Google are gleefully monopolizing your children's eyeballs, the American social landscape is reshaping into a sci-fi dystopia.
Politicians lord over Americans who willingly consent to an arbitrary set of COVID-19 executive decrees the same way kings and dictators took away civil liberties from peasants who simply rolled over. The more polarized and divided the public, the easier it is for the people in seats of authority to conquer the public mind.
Sammy Ahn is a former columnist for the Korea Times.