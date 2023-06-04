Dear Catholic school family,
Although School Year 2022-23 did not close in a normal way for many of you, I congratulate and thank you for your numerous accomplishments this past year! You endured a flood of challenges, culminating with the rush of destructive winds and rains from Typhoon Mawar.
However, with Jesus Christ as your anchor both in our schools and your homes, you have completed another important chapter in your lives. This will be a time to remember. Make it one that you will look back on with much pride. You endured. You conquered. In many cases, you excelled. You did so through the grace of God. As Catholics, we know that our loving Father is with us, no matter what we face in life. Believe and rely on Him, always.
To all graduates, we are very proud of you! Please carry on the proud tradition of your schools and most of all, extend the teachings of Jesus Christ wherever you may go. Transform all whom you meet with the goodness and brightness of God. Do not let the darkness of the world engulf you, instead. Thank you, dear parents, too, for sending your children to our Catholic schools despite the hardships and sacrifices entailed. We greatly appreciate the trust you place in us.
To the administrators, teachers, staff, volunteers, donors, supporters and alumni of our schools, God bless you. Your hard work, intense dedication and unwavering support of the Christian values of our schools is the fuel that keeps our Catholic schools moving.
Thank you, Sisters of Mercy, Dominican Sisters and School Sisters of Notre Dame for continuing your decadeslong legacies of instilling faith, love and academic excellence in our schoolchildren. As well, we’re most grateful for the invaluable faith and contribution of the Mercedarian and Franciscan Sisters as part of the history of our Catholic education on Guam. Thank you to our clergy and laypersons for your tremendous work and dedication.
Above all, we thank our Mighty God for the blessings of our Catholic schools and all whom he sends to help us.
Father Romeo D. Convocar is the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Agaña.