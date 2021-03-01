"Building a middle school" becomes an important conversation because a new middle school has not been addressed in the last decade and it may be at a critical time in getting one. New elementary schools and new high schools were built because conversations suddenly became parts of critical political agendas.
Making Chief Brodie School into a middle school is not a feasible capital project. Yes, there is a need for one in central Guam, but it needs to address a bigger need. You need to include Agueda Johnston Middle School in the picture because that school is unsafe. So, build a bigger school to serve central Guam and close Jose Rios and Agueda Johnston Middle Schools.
Maybe replicate the design of John F. Kennedy High School, but don't think about leasing/renovating the old barracks at Tiyan because those buildings are getting too old. Make the school a very functional school that can be used as a community resource, maybe have a public library, an auditorium and sports facilities to help keep our students involved during and after school.
Now is the time to act in getting this capital project going. I graduated in 1974 from this school and that says a lot. Don't wait for the school community of Agueda Johnston Middle School to show up at the Board of Education meeting to start the conversation along with the Jose Rios Middle School community to rally along to get the best school for everyone.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Tamuning.