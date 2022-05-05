“The best lack all conviction while the worst are full of passionate intensity."
I have neither party nor religious affiliation and hence consider myself a valid neutral voice on the subject of proposed Bill 291-36. I do not advocate abortion but consider it very necessary in our society.
Firstly, let me state, if people wish to have children, by all means, it is their right. And I do not wish to address the right of those who choose not to have children for whatever reason, nor that it should be the right to a personal choice and not prohibited by a government pushed by religious fanatics to:
1. Revert a woman to the dark ages of not having any control over her body, a tenet of all primitive religions.
2. Disproportionately punish the poor who lack the ability to access cessation of pregnancy off island.
3. Increase the power of religious doctrine.
4. Change the concept of a “human being” to apply a definition of a ball of cells or a mass of tissue.
5. Increase the strain and costs on social services, already under severe strain.
6. Relegate the very young to a life already limited by bringing a child into the world.
7. Increase the population when overpopulation is the driver of so many problems on Earth including global warming.
These facts are indisputable and have already been addressed numerous times, but what I wish to discuss is what I have seen as a physician in the age when abortions were illegal across the country.
On a gynecology service at LA County Hospital, we saw between two to six or more septic abortions per night. These were not meant to expel the uterus at that time, which required surgery in those days, but cause infection to destroy the pregnancy by infecting the uterus and its contents which very often rendered the woman deathly ill from septicemia and needing a rapid and dramatic intensive care to avoid death. This was just one hospital, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and just those who became septic. I don’t know how many other women did not make it to a hospital and died of their infections. These were mainly young, attractive Latinas from age 16 to 21 or so. And if this was occurring in LA, in how many other places was this happening as well? Does anyone seriously believe that the same scenario would not be renewed for a desperate woman wishing to avoid continuing with pregnancy?
Guam has the ability to be a leader in so many matters but usually ends up at the end of the progressive line largely due to poorly considered regressive legislation. Bill 291-36 is one such proposed law.
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning