It is a great idea to have a new hospital built on Guam, but will that improve medical care at the Guam Memorial Hospital? With all due “respect,” in my opinion, it will not improve medical care with the current unresolved issues and leadership. Not one death at GMH can be attributed to the leaky roof, electrical problems or a host of other structural issues that have led to the need for a new hospital.
The same thing cannot be said for the medical care at GMH. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in a report, initially hidden from the public until we requested it through the FOIA process, GMH has extensive issues as outlined with its leadership that seriously go way beyond the structural concerns that warrant a new building. These concerns have jeopardized certification of the hospital for years, not to mention putting at risk the people of Guam as patients at GMH.
The CMS evaluation stated that GMH failed to have registered nurse supervision and evaluations of the nursing care for each patient. GMH has failed to provide a well-organized anesthesia program of services. The CMS report stated that GMH has a cumulative effect of deficient practices which resulted in the failure of the hospital to provide care and services in accordance with regulatory requirements. CMS slammed GMH, stating the hospital’s governing body, medical staff and administration offices failed to ensure that an ongoing program for quality improvement and patient safety is consistently maintained.
GMH has had similar problems for years competing with structural issues, but again, structural issues have not taken any lives, in contrast to real medical and leadership issues that are related to deaths at GMH. The hospital, it was stressed by CMS, doesn’t even have organized nursing services supervised by a registered nurse 24 hours per day, begging the question: How many deaths are attributed to this oversight or breakdown in leadership?
The CMS report stated that lack of proper nursing supervision led to the death of a hemodialysis patient (someone’s dad, brother, son) who while undergoing dialysis treatment was not monitored as required. The report also discussed the death of a 5-year-old boy (someone’s son, brother) in the pediatrics unit that, per the report, was not adequately monitored by nurses and proper use of hospital resources were not utilized.
The report highlights many systemic errors at GMH that contributed to the death of patients. All of this led back to GMH’s leadership, or lack thereof, that the CMS found fault with.
It is not just the CMS investigation, Dr. Friedman stated (1/13/20, in The Guam Daily Post) the issue at GMH is the hospital culture, referencing the incompetence at GMH and political jobs by people who cannot do the job or are not qualified. He discussed the poor care that endangered his patient. Dr. Akimoto discussed (8/23/19, PDN) that GMH is dying with patient safe care taking a back seat to providing GovGuam jobs.
Respectively, I do know GMH has been told to fix these problems, actually for years, and attempts, even if considered feeble by some, are being attempted. Attempts to fix systemic problems coincide with the loss of lives based on how long that it takes to fix these issues. They may think building a new hospital will be the panacea to fix the systemic issues that have contributed to the death of patients.
Guam needs a new hospital. It will be great, but with the current systemic and leadership problems, as outlined by CMS, local physicians and others, which have gone on for years, we must ask ourselves if a new hospital will save lives?
It’s like a drunk driver. He can drive his old car impaired or buy a new car and drive it impaired, but the results, as with GMH, new building or old, will be the same. The drunk or GMH will still be impaired in judgment and innocent people are put at risk of injury or death unless more pervasive changes are made.
Build a new hospital but hire people who know what they are doing with a history of hospital administration.
David Lubofsky is a resident of Tamuning.