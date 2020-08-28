With a boost of my gallant optimism, I have begun to embrace the realization of unsettling thoughts that SARS-CoV-2 is never going away. This virus that causes COVID-19 has already afflicted 24 million people across the globe, with 822,224 deaths and counting. It will continue to affect many more. That is a true statement no matter what action anyone takes now or in the near future. It is resurging in many countries that initially contained it and persists in causing economic and health havoc with associated moral despair worldwide. One seemingly fundamental truth that I must convince myself to accept is that this virus will continue to circulate around the world for years to come. We have all also seen that somewhere around 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic. You might already have been infected and just do not know it. If you never get sick, you may never know that you were infected and will quite likely never know how you became infected.
Notwithstanding the various and sometimes temporarily effective elimination and suppression strategies being implemented, the SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to circulate globally. Case numbers will wax and wane over time and outbreaks will pop up here and there — the WHO claimed that herd immunity is still a long way off from stopping COVID-19 worldwide. Millions may have been infected, but there are billions of us occupying this planet. Herd immunity may be achieved when as little as 50% of the population is immune. Herd immunity occurs when enough of the population is immune to the virus, whether via exposure or vaccine, for transmission to wane. However, currently, only about 10% of the global population has antibodies against the infection.
How about a vaccine? Even when a highly anticipated vaccine or vaccines arrive, they are likely to only suppress and not entirely eradicate the virus. It remains uncertain how long the vaccine will provide immunity. Reinfections from the virus have been reported worldwide.
So, what to do if you agree with my premise described above? Should we all ignore the virus? Perhaps better to worry myself to death as I lock up my house and family forever? I suggest that neither is a good choice. Experts in epidemiology disaster planning and vaccine development are coming to embrace the reality that we will live with this virus and that accepting that reality is crucial to best planning the next phase of America’s pandemic response. Guam needs to do the same. We do not have to choose between repeated lockdowns or massive numbers of deaths. We are in this for the long haul. Yes, all of us.
To plan, we do need to know where we stand. There is a current need to continue implementing strong and effective testing strategies. We need to complete contact tracing. Until we develop a well thought out plan as to how we move forward, knowing we’ll be living with COVID, it is a good idea to wear masks, practice reasonable social/physical distancing, and sanitizing more often than we did pre-COVID. We need to resume some forms of normalcy in our daily lives. For sure, our kids need to go to school and we need to socialize. As my personal mantra goes, “life must go on,” as perseverance and resilience are the foundations of my character. I will start to think about how we can as a society learn to live with the virus. I ask that you do that too.
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 18 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.