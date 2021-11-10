June 7, 1944: It was the second day of the Allied invasion of Normandy, better known as D-Day, which would result most immediately in the liberation of France and eventually the victory over Germany and the end of World War II.
Thousands of American troops were among the allies who were dying on those French beaches, but Maurice J. Klaus, only days after his discharge from the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant of infantry, was not there. He was dead of a gunshot wound in the kitchen hallway of his home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
I first encountered Klaus, my first cousin, while working on family genealogy a few years ago. Nothing is better documented in the history of everyday Americans than participation in wars and there have been so many that you did not learn about in grade school, or likely, college.
World War II and June 1944 are not obscure, however, and given the second lieutenant designation, I assumed my cousin perished on those beaches, though I did not see a place of death. I didn’t take it any further at the time.
In the intervening years, the Ancestry website files fattened and revealed much more about a sad story, enriched by an unusually candid newspaper account.
Maurice Klaus, better known as Morris, won an American Legion scholarship “for deserving high school seniors,” and graduated from the journalism school of the University of Wisconsin in Madison with honors in 1942. He enlisted in the Army as a private, but apparently signed up for Officer Candidate School, graduating as a second lieutenant.
Klaus’s 1940 draft registration card describes a 5-foot-11-inch, 145-pound, ruddy-complected college student and suggests no physical problems, but according to an un-bylined Green Bay Press-Gazette story, “despite physical handicaps [Klaus] worked his way up to the [officer’s] commission.”
There is no description of what the handicaps might have been, but rather than running troops as an infantry officer, Klaus was assigned to office duty, while repeatedly asking for field duty.
“On maneuvers he found that his body was unequal to the task,” the story continues, quoting a former American Legion commander, R.M. Tetzlaff, who reportedly had stayed in touch with Klaus. Rather than combat-oriented assignments, Klaus was sent to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C.
“Depressed about what he felt was his failure to qualify as an officer, he developed an acute nervous condition and was discharged a week ago Wednesday,” according to the story.
Returning to Green Bay a week later, Klaus displayed signs of what in a later day would be described as PTSD. “I’m no good anymore,” the article quotes him as telling friends and relatives.
On the evening of June 7, Klaus’s stepmother returned home to find him dead, with a bullet wound to the roof of his mouth. A .32 caliber pistol with two empty shells was by his side.
“Morris Klaus Ends Own Life,” the headline reads, reporting the event and funeral schedule.
Legionnaire Tetzlaff begs to differ, describing it as “not a suicide, but a war casualty.”