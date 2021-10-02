On Sept. 20, it was reported in this paper that a federal judge had lifted “in-person” consultation requirement for medication abortion.
According to the report, one of the reasons for the decision is that: “GovGuam’s 'argument is completely detached from the reality that there is no abortion provider in Guam since the last one retired in 2018.’”
The question is: Why is that? Why are none of the more than 300 doctors on Guam willing to provide abortions?
Compared to a 2008 report from Americans United for Life, Guam, compared to every other state and territory, had the least abortion restrictions. In other words, Guam was the easiest place in the United States to procure an abortion.
So why the hesitancy now from Guam’s doctors?
The majority Catholic population of Guam and its alleged stigmatization of abortion has been the usual “whipping boy.” A Sept. 23 AP news story reported: “Abortions carry a strong stigma in the heavily Catholic territory.”
This is a cliche straw man.
Guam has been “heavily Catholic” for centuries, yet, as the 2008 AUL report demonstrated, Guam was the easiest place in the nation to procure an abortion. Moreover, Guam’s own abortion reports have demonstrated that the majority of women procuring abortion identify their ethnicity as “Chamorro,” and thus probably are also mostly Catholic.
Further, other than a few people who stand in front of clinics a few hours per week and a couple of annual public demonstrations, there is little display of anything that could approach evidence of a “strong stigma.”
True, Guam's archbishop recently had something to say about it in the local media, but most Catholics cannot recall a single mention of the issue from the pulpit other than a general “prayer for life.”
No. The real reason Guam’s more than 300 doctors refuse to perform abortions, or even provide "in-person" information about abortions - as is the case in the present matter, is that abortion involves the tough business of terminating a human life, sometimes by the most gruesome means, which is why, even for the more than three decades when abortion was easily available in Guam, only two doctors ever publicly performed them.
And now that they have retired, their retirement, even though it “has created an incidental burden that did not exist before,” as the attorney general states in his opposition to the American Civil Liberties Union suit, “does not make the in-person informed consent requirement unconstitutional.”
Apparently the federal judge believes otherwise.
Tim Rohr is a resident of Hågat.