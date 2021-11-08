The control of epidemics is grounded in good data. Epidemiology is a science, and it follows scientific principles for the collection, analysis and interpretation of data. One of the fundamental principles in epidemiology is that when describing the frequency of health events, it is important to anchor the number of events (such as how many are hospitalized for COVID-19 based on vaccination status) to the size of the appropriate populations. The resulting RATE allows us then to compare disease occurrence across different populations.
A good epidemiologist knows to avoid reporting COUNTS without tethering them to the correct denominator. Earlier in the year, the JIC reports were recording only the numbers of hospitalized by vaccination status, without reference to the appropriate denominators. The natural tendency was for readers to convert these numbers into percentages of the total hospitalized - but this was the wrong denominator. To determine the risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 by vaccination status, we needed to convert the absolute counts into rates, based on the total populations of vaccinated, unvaccinated and ineligible. Today, the JIC reports also include these appropriate rates.
The COVID-19 epidemic by vaccination status is a numbers game. Fact 1: Vaccination is highly protective, but it is not 100% effective (no vaccine is). Fact 2: The emergence of mutant viral strains like delta has rendered the virus more aggressive, making breakthrough infections more common. Fact 3: Our Guam population is relatively more disadvantaged, health-wise, because the prevalence of co-morbidities like asthma, diabetes, hypertension and obesity is higher compared to the U.S. population.
Fortunately, we have vaccinated most of the eligible people in Guam. But because of the facts we pointed out in the preceding paragraph, breakthrough infections will happen, and some will end up in the hospital. As the number of vaccinated people increases, the absolute NUMBER of breakthrough infections who need hospitalization will rise, even if the overall risk remains low. This is why using only counts is misleading. We need to use the correct rates, anchored on the correct population groups.
Why do we include an “ineligible” category? This subset is made up of people who are ineligible because of age (0-11 years), although this will change very soon given the green light from the FDA and CDC to begin vaccination among children age 5-11. We know that the risk of hospitalization, even for the vaccinated, goes up by age. Providentially, most children generally do not get hospitalized. Thus, combining the ineligible category (mostly children) with the unvaccinated category will artificially lower the apparent risk for the unvaccinated. Furthermore, because vaccines are not allowed in those under 11, we cannot make the comparison of risk for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated in this group. Therefore, the ineligible category remains separate for now.
Regarding the issue of Guam’s official population, the official census numbers were just released. Prior to the release of these data, we were using, appropriately, the population projections based on the 2010 census. The latest U.S. census count for Guam shows a population drop during the past decade, and this will change any calculated disease rates and estimated proportions of the population vaccinated. Guam’s official 2020 population is now 153,836, but the government has had to calculate pandemic data based on an estimated population of 168,322. That is a difference of 14,486 people. Once additional U.S. census data for Guam is released (i.e. by age and ethnicity), more precise data will be provided.
Like epidemiology, good governance is evidence-based. Our government has made COVID-19 data available to the public in an accurate, responsible and transparent manner. This epidemic is a novel phenomenon, and we are learning constantly, therefore, adjustments are made as needed in the process. The public is always included, hence the weekly sessions with media on data, and the daily JIC reports. We rely on our media partners to disseminate the data in a fair and accurate manner.
Finally, we agree that 5 million global deaths are powerful, and tragic, on their own. So, too, are the nearly 750,000 U.S. deaths, and the 248 Guam lives lost to COVID-19. In fact, we believe that even one death is powerfully moving and significant, especially if that death could have been prevented by vaccination.
Dr. Annette David is lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup. Dr. Ann Pobutsky is Guam's territorial epidemiologist.