In 2018, the prior administration paid for a study of the effectiveness of its Mandaña task force. The study reviewed results. Specifically, the Mandaña task force made 94 drug-related arrests in 2019 and seized 1 1/2 pounds of meth. In 2018, they arrested 96 and seized less than one pound of meth. In fact, over the past two decades, the average meth seizures totaled around 7 pounds per year.
When the current administration took office, we took a focused approach coordinating between GPD’s Special Investigations Division and Customs. We launched a task force to cut off drug imports at the post office where a majority of drugs enter the island, now that decades of airport security improvements have interrupted the flows there. The results are dramatic. In 2020, 110 pounds of meth was seized, and in 2021, 195 pounds. Already in 2022, nearly 100 pounds have been seized. Approximately 90% of the drugs seized have come through the postal service. That is more meth seizures in one year than all eight years from 2003-2010 when meth was identified by the federal government as a serious driver of crime and a growing problem.
Many years of inaction was also turned around in the area of drug treatment as the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration rescued Behavioral Health from receivership – a status ordered by the courts in 2004 because of its inability to provide appropriate mental health services to patients. Today, accredited and certified, Guam Behavioral Health has expanded drug treatment, finally opened its first drug detox facility and has grown its training and rehabilitation programs. Years of renting by prior administrations is coming to an end. In the next few weeks, we will be issuing the RFP to finally construct a facility to care for patients. This is in addition to innovative actions to repurpose cottage homes, left unused by past administrations, to create 30 more beds for residential treatment. And we know there is more to do.
The current administration is laser focused on the crime problem. We know that getting more law enforcement officers is a start. In 2019, many officers were retiring and leaving the force for better paying jobs with the federal customs and law enforcement agencies on island. The current administration raised law enforcement pay by 18% to retain and recruit. With the new salaries in place, GPD has a new cycle underway. Additionally, the administration got creative and is bringing back police retirees so that more patrol officers can be pushed out to the streets. GPD is growing by 12%. Customs is also now gearing up to increase its staff by over 25% after those much-needed pay raises balanced out the competition of federal wages with an announcement to come in a few weeks.
But in the end, it is an engaged community and a recovered economy that will lift our people out from the scourge of drugs and that, alongside strong law enforcement and compassionate drug treatment is the ultimate focus moving forward.
Steve Ignacio is the chief of police at the Guam Police Department, Ike Peredo is the director of Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and Therese Arriola is the director of Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.