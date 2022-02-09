Recently, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas suggested that Guam should revisit adopting a Guam Constitution. Despite this being a local, and not a federal issue; and notwithstanding the delegate’s weak grasp of the history and the implications of such an endeavor, this has generated a lot of discussion here on Guam on social media and the talk radio circuit. Del. San Nicolas seemed to think that this endeavor would be relatively quick and simple to accomplish, and would not be costly. It would, in fact, not be quick or simple, or cheap.
Lee Webber suggested in his weekly column that Guam should “patriate,” or adopt the Organic Act of Guam as Guam’s Constitution, as previously suggested by former Guam Sen. Robert Klitzkie, who introduced a bill while he was a senator in the Guam Legislature, that would accomplish this.
Mr. Webber argued as Mr. Klitzkie had, that this would take the power of the Organic Act of Guam and move it from the realm and control of the U.S. Congress directly into the hands of the People of Guam, thereby avoiding the time-consuming and expensive work of drafting an entirely new constitution from scratch.
I respectfully disagree.
First, we would not be starting entirely from scratch. We have the Draft Guam Constitution that we can use as a starting point (because the draft constitution has some fatal flaws). Secondly, this endeavor is extremely important, and I believe if we are going do something this important, we ought to do it right or not do it at all. Third, the Organic Act of Guam is an extremely poor substitute for a Guam Constitution, for reasons I’ll discuss below.
I, for one, believe that adopting a Guam Constitution would be extremely beneficial for Guam and does not necessarily conflict with the self-determination effort that CHamoru activists who opposed it believed (which ultimately was responsible for its failure to be ratified by Guam voters). This is evidenced by Puerto Rico’s and American Samoa’s examples. They adopted constitutions, yet it did not resolve or even affect their respective self-determination efforts.
There’s a saying that you better be careful what you ask for, you just might get it. In Guam’s case, the business community desired a status quo, joined forces with the self-determination activists, and defeated the Guam Constitution. If it had been adopted, it may have foreclosed any standing or cause of action that Arnold “Dave” Davis had to sue for the right to vote in a Guam plebiscite and the Department of Justice’s arguments against the CHamoru Land Trust Commission. Just look at CNMI and American Samoa that have respective constitutions that have articles and clauses that protect their native populations and establish special status for the native people.
This leads me back to my previous point that the Organic Act is a poor model as a Guam Constitution. Like the CNMI and American Samoa constitutions, many U.S. state constitutions have articles and clauses in them that recognize the native indigenous people, provide protections, and reserve certain special privileges for natives, based on historical cultural practices. The Organic Act is pretty much a carbon copy of the U.S. Constitution in all of the more substantial provisions and provides no protections for the native people. This is why Davis and the Department of Justice were successful against Guam. Guam is an unincorporated territory like CNMI and American Samoa, but unlike CNMI and American Samoa, Guam has nothing to protect its natives.
Some might argue that establishing protections and reservations for the natives is creating a privileged or special class. But is it really? Remember, protections and reservations for natives are only made necessary because of the removal of their autonomy; the suppression, destruction, and substitution of their culture and language; and the opening of a homeland to outsiders who displace the natives. It’s not giving the natives anything, it’s protecting the natives from totally losing everything, when most everything has been taken away.
Peter J. Santos is a native of Guam, originally from Hågat. He is a former Guam police officer, former local prosecutor, former active-duty Army JAG, currently Reserve Army JAG, and currently a local defense attorney.